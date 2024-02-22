Kuda Villingili Resort Invites Guests to Celebrate Easter with “Rekindling Roots” Theme

Experience the serenity and beauty of the Maldives during Ramadan with special travel packages from Pulse Hotels & Resorts. Immerse yourself in spiritual reflection and relaxation amidst breathtaking island scenery at two exquisite 5-star resorts: Kandima Maldives and Nova Maldives.

Unforgettable Family Fun at Kandima Maldives:

Families seeking an unforgettable Ramadan escape can look no further than Kandima Maldives, a game-changing island resort offering a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. From thrilling water activities and sunset cruises to basking in the lush tropics, Kandima caters to every desire. Indulge in delectable flavors from around the globe at ten distinct restaurants and bars, ensuring a truly satisfying culinary experience.

Special Ramadan Family Offer:

Book between February 27th and March 7th, 2024, for stays until September 30th, 2024, and enjoy:

Up to 64% discount on all room types and meal plans

on all room types and meal plans Complimentary 30-minute spa session for two

Sunset cruise for two

Floating breakfast for pool villa bookings

20% discount on water sports and diving activities

Book your Kandima Maldives stay: www.kandima.com

Soulful Ramadan at Nova Maldives:

Create lasting memories with loved ones at Nova Maldives, the bright new star resort offering a modern take on all-inclusive experiences. Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of this private island paradise in South Ari Atoll, perfect for relaxation and reconnection. Explore the vibrant coral reefs through snorkeling, embark on a gentle cruise, or rejuvenate with spa treatments that blend traditional and modern wellness practices. Nova’s diverse dining options cater to every taste, from overwater teppanyaki to global cuisines and perfectly grilled seafood.

Special Ramadan Offer:

Book between February 27th and March 7th, 2024, for stays until September 30th, 2024, and enjoy:

Up to 50% discount on all room types and meal plans

on all room types and meal plans Complimentary 30-minute spa session for two

Sunset cruise for two

Floating breakfast for pool villa bookings

20% discount on water sports and diving activities

Book your Nova Maldives stay: www.nova-maldives.com

Pulse Hotels & Resorts invites you to experience a truly tranquil and unforgettable Ramadan getaway in the Maldives.