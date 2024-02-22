Fan Club
OZEN COLLECTION Offers Free Stays for Kids This Easter
Unforgettable Family Experiences with Complimentary ‘Kids Stay Free’ This Easter
Calling all families seeking a last-minute Easter escape! THE OZEN COLLECTION, boasting two award-winning private islands in the Maldives, is offering an irresistible deal: free stays for children under 12 at both OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.
This exciting Easter holiday offer allows parents traveling with two young children to relax and enjoy their Maldivian paradise while their kids experience a real-life “Robinson Crusoe” adventure.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO:
- Families can avail this offer for stays at Earth Villas with Pool, Wind Villas with Pool, and Earth Pool Pavilion.
- Located in South Malé Atoll, Maadhoo island is easily accessible with a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
- The “INDULGENCE™ Plan” ensures a hassle-free and unforgettable experience, including:
- Dine-around experiences
- Underwater dining at the renowned M6m restaurant
- Premium beverages, including champagne and wines
- Snorkeling and adventure excursions
- Dives or spa treatments (depending on the length of stay)
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI:
- Ranked the second “best resort” and top “all-inclusive resort” in the world by TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards 2023, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers this deal on their most family-friendly villas:
- Earth Pool Pavilion
- Ocean Pool Suite with Slide
- Two-bedroom Ocean Pool RESERVE Sunset with Slide
- Two or three-bedroom Earth Pool RESERVE Sunset
- This idyllic sanctuary is just a 30-minute luxury catamaran ride from Velana International Airport.
- Choose from the “RESERVE™ Plan” or the premium “RESERVE™ EXPERIENCE” for an all-inclusive stay catering to every family member’s desires.
Beyond the luxurious accommodations and breathtaking scenery, both resorts offer delightful Easter activities for the whole family:
- Traditional favorites like painting Easter eggs and Easter egg hunts
- Exciting new island celebrations on the beach
This unprecedented offer provides families with the opportunity to create lasting memories in the Maldives, enjoying both the beauty of the islands and enriching experiences.
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of the Maldives with your family this Easter!
Kuda Villingili Resort Invites Guests to Celebrate Easter with “Rekindling Roots” Theme
Kuda Villingili Resort is gearing up for a joyous Easter celebration, inviting families and loved ones to reconnect and embark on a journey of self-discovery amidst the island’s stunning natural beauty.
Rekindling Connections and Embracing Renewal:
With the theme “Rekindling Roots,” the resort aims to foster a sense of togetherness and rejuvenation. From March 27th to April 2nd, guests can indulge in a variety of culinary experiences, exciting activities, and rejuvenating spa treatments.
Culinary Delights:
- March 27th: Easter soiree with cocktails and canapés, followed by a four-course “Spice Journey” dinner.
- March 28th: Maldivian and International Buffet Dinner at The Restaurant.
- March 29th: East-inspired culinary journey featuring exotic flavors and traditional dishes.
- March 30th: Fusion dinner showcasing Japanese and Peruvian influences at Mar-Umi.
- March 31st: Easter Gala Dinner featuring gourmet delights and signature cocktails.
- April 1st: Surf & Turf BBQ dinner with refreshing beverages and live music.
- April 2nd: Sophisticated Wine Library Dinner with exquisite cuisine and exclusive wines.
Wellness and Activities:
- Power yoga sessions and pampering spa packages for relaxation and renewal.
- Adventures like turtle snorkeling, dolphin cruises, and local island tours.
- Table tennis tournament, talent show, Arabian Night with DJ, family sandcastle competition, pool party, Easter egg hunt, and friendly football match.
Engaging Activities for Kids:
- Fun-filled Easter games, creative workshops, and new experiences at the Kuda Fiyo Kids’ Club.
- Easter-themed activities like carrot footprint painting, Easter egg decorating, and cupcake decorating.
- Visits from the Easter Bunny, spreading joy and laughter throughout the resort.
A Celebration of Spring and New Beginnings:
Kuda Villingili offers a haven for families to create lasting memories. Join them this Easter and embrace the spirit of spring, reconnection, and the joy of being together.
Note: Specific activities may incur additional charges.
For more information and to view the Easter program brochure, please visit:
- Website: https://www.kudavillingili.com
- Email: reservations@kudavillingili.com
Pulse Hotels & Resorts Unveils Tranquil Ramadan Getaways in the Maldives
Experience the serenity and beauty of the Maldives during Ramadan with special travel packages from Pulse Hotels & Resorts. Immerse yourself in spiritual reflection and relaxation amidst breathtaking island scenery at two exquisite 5-star resorts: Kandima Maldives and Nova Maldives.
Unforgettable Family Fun at Kandima Maldives:
Families seeking an unforgettable Ramadan escape can look no further than Kandima Maldives, a game-changing island resort offering a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. From thrilling water activities and sunset cruises to basking in the lush tropics, Kandima caters to every desire. Indulge in delectable flavors from around the globe at ten distinct restaurants and bars, ensuring a truly satisfying culinary experience.
Special Ramadan Family Offer:
Book between February 27th and March 7th, 2024, for stays until September 30th, 2024, and enjoy:
- Up to 64% discount on all room types and meal plans
- Complimentary 30-minute spa session for two
- Sunset cruise for two
- Floating breakfast for pool villa bookings
- 20% discount on water sports and diving activities
Book your Kandima Maldives stay: www.kandima.com
Soulful Ramadan at Nova Maldives:
Create lasting memories with loved ones at Nova Maldives, the bright new star resort offering a modern take on all-inclusive experiences. Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of this private island paradise in South Ari Atoll, perfect for relaxation and reconnection. Explore the vibrant coral reefs through snorkeling, embark on a gentle cruise, or rejuvenate with spa treatments that blend traditional and modern wellness practices. Nova’s diverse dining options cater to every taste, from overwater teppanyaki to global cuisines and perfectly grilled seafood.
Special Ramadan Offer:
Book between February 27th and March 7th, 2024, for stays until September 30th, 2024, and enjoy:
- Up to 50% discount on all room types and meal plans
- Complimentary 30-minute spa session for two
- Sunset cruise for two
- Floating breakfast for pool villa bookings
- 20% discount on water sports and diving activities
Book your Nova Maldives stay: www.nova-maldives.com
Pulse Hotels & Resorts invites you to experience a truly tranquil and unforgettable Ramadan getaway in the Maldives.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Celebrates Eid with Enchanting Festivities
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, a captivating tropical hideaway, invites guests to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in style from April 10th to 12th. Immerse yourself in a vibrant program filled with delectable feasts, engaging activities, and cultural experiences.
Festivities Kick Off with Culinary Delights and Beachside Fun
The celebrations begin on April 10th with a sumptuous Eid lunch at Aqua restaurant, followed by the lively Eid Rhythm Beach Party at Positive Beach. Live stations offering mocktails, popcorn, cotton candy, and engaging activities like color runs, balloon dances, and sandcastle building competitions, promise an unforgettable experience for all ages. The day concludes with an authentic Thali-style dinner at the Traditional Cultural Village.
Lively Activities and Cultural Immersions
April 11th offers exciting pool soccer for children with a live DJ, creating a vibrant atmosphere for families. In the evening, the Eid celebrations Management Cocktail at Nautilus Beach features oriental-flavored canapés, adding a touch of sophistication to the festivities.
Culminating with Kites, Culture, and Gala Dinner
The celebrations reach their peak on April 12th with the colorful Eid Kites Challenge, followed by a traditional Maldivian showcase. Indulge in a Maldivian-style Eid Gala dinner at Aqua restaurant, culminating with captivating traditional entertainment and dance performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.
Relaxation and Adventure Await
Throughout the Eid celebrations, pamper yourself with a specially curated Eid Pamper package at the resort’s spa. Water sports enthusiasts can also enjoy a 15% discount on selected activities, adding an extra layer of excitement to your stay.
Join Sun Siyam Vilu Reef for an unforgettable Eid experience, where breathtaking beauty meets cultural immersion and lasting memories are created.
To find out more or to book your stay, visit offers page on the website or follow the resort on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
