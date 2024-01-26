Drink
New Sunset Bar launches at JA Manafaru
JA Manafaru opened the most Northern Bar in the Maldives this week in its lead up to the upcoming Festive season. Known as the Real Maldives, JA Manafaru has named its new bar Veli Bar, which is Dhivehi for Sand Bar. Perched over the tranquil waters of Haa Alifu Atoll, this bar adds to the extensive Dine and Imbibe offering of this 5-star resort.
With the resort recently winning Best Maldives Culinary Resort in the TTM awards, the new bar has been created in line with the resort’s new focus on from scratch creations. The extensive crafted cocktail menu has been designed with the resorts reinvented sustainability focus using produce from the gardens to create fresh flavours. The menu also works to fulfil JA Manafaru’s Zero food waste goals with creative garnishes and the creation of Tepache, a fermented beverage that uses waste pineapple skins.
Veli Bar is also home to the resorts Wellness lab creations where the skilled bar team have created an array of tinctures to craft specialised Bitters to suit the individual cocktails. They also make chemical free natural tonic water the old-fashioned way with Cinchona bark. This also allows them to create a sugar free version of this popular mixer. The JA Manafaru team are also busily fermenting a range of beverages including proper Kombucha, Lacto-Fermented Lemonade and natural Ginger Beer.
Also in keeping with the resorts Sustainability goals, the new bars décor has been devised with the skilled tradesmen on the island upcycling furniture and using items from nature found on the lush natural island such as tree stumps for side tables and beautiful orchids grown on the resort itself.
Veli Bar is located nearby to the resorts Subterranean Wine Cellar, still the deepest found in the Maldives. This allows discerning visitors to sample labels from the extensive selection, or even wander over to choose their own bottle.
Nova Maldives offers irresistible mocktails for Dry January
As the New Year approaches, many people are looking for ways to start 2024 on a positive note. One of the most popular resolutions is to participate in Dry January, a global movement that challenges people to give up alcohol for a month and enjoy the benefits of a sober lifestyle.
Dry January is not only good for your health, but also for your wallet, your mood, and your self-confidence. According to Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the campaign, 86% of participants save money, 70% sleep better, 66% have more energy, and 57% have better concentration.
But giving up alcohol doesn’t mean giving up fun. In fact, it can be an opportunity to explore new and exciting drinks that are alcohol-free, but still delicious and refreshing.
That’s why Nova Maldives, the bright new star in Maldives, has launched a special menu of mocktails for guests who want to join the Dry January movement. These mocktails are made with fresh and natural ingredients, and are designed to satisfy your taste buds without compromising your health.
Some of the mocktails on offer include:
- Minty Melon Refresher: A cooling and invigorating drink that combines fresh watermelon juice, mint leaves, lime juice, and ginger beer. Garnished with a watermelon wedge and a mint sprig, this mocktail is a true oasis in a glass.
- Citrus Zing Fizz: A bright and uplifting drink that features fresh grapefruit juice, ginger ale, and a slice of grapefruit. This mocktail creates a delightful fizz that dances on your palate, and adds a subtle kick with a thin slice of fresh ginger.
Patina Maldives presents a culinary extravaganza to kickstart January 2024
Patina Maldives, renowned for crafting unparalleled experiences, is set to ignite January 2024 with an epicurean spectacle featuring visionary chefs, master baristas, and a wine journey.
Chef Bo Bech: 15 – 28 January 2024
Patina Maldives welcomes back Chef Bo Bech, a maestro, philosopher, and revered star in the culinary world. Known for birthing the Nordic culinary movement and earning the coveted Michelin Star, Chef Bo Bech will enchant patrons with his signature magic at Kōen, promising a sensorial voyage for all attendees.
Barista Goran Goric: 15 – 29 January 2024
Step into a world of artistic caffeination as Latte Art Extraordinaire, Barista Goran Goric, takes center stage with a series of pop-ups. Immerse yourself in exclusive latte art masterclasses and indulge in an enigmatic coffee cocktail menu that aims to redefine the coffee experience.
Balthasar Ress Wine Journey: 23 – 24 January 2024
Embark on an exclusive Balthasar Ress Wine Journey, offering a passage into the legendary winery from the Rheingau region. Immerse yourself in the essence of their vineyards dominated by Riesling and complemented by the allure of Pinot Noir. Choose between a tasting dinner or a shore-side wine experience, paying homage to local flora and fauna while savoring world-class wine.
Antonio Saponara, General Manager at Patina Maldives, expresses his excitement:
“We are thrilled to host these distinguished artisans, each bringing their unique expertise to create an unforgettable culinary experience. Our guests are in for exclusive experiences, where gastronomy meets artistry against the breathtaking backdrop of Patina Maldives.”
Prepare for an odyssey of flavors as Patina Maldives sets the stage for a gastronomic celebration unlike any other in January 2024.
For more information contact at reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
Discover Asia’s Top 50 Bar, Smoke & Bitters, at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Luxury meets mixology in a two-night extravaganza
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host an exclusive event that will tantalize the taste buds of cocktail connoisseurs. Prepare for an unforgettable journey into the world of mixology as the prestigious Smoke & Bitters takes over The Whale Bar on December 14th and 15th, 2023.
Meet the Maestros: Two of Sri Lanka’s most celebrated mixologists, Don Ranasingh and Himaru Sathsarae, will grace The Whale Bar with their expertise, adding a touch of Sri Lankan warmth and charm to the Maldivian paradise. Their presence is set to elevate the entire experience, making this event a rare and unmissable opportunity for those seeking the pinnacle of cocktail craftsmanship.
Indulge in Exquisite Cocktails: Prepare to embark on a journey of the senses with Smoke & Bitters’ signature creations. The BANANARAMA promises a tropical fusion of Halmilla arrack, smoked wild bee honey, banana peel, falernum, and smoked hellfire bitters—a concoction of pure bliss in every sip. Meanwhile, the MAI CHAI offers a flavorful expedition with a blend of chai rum, triple sec, spiced orgeat, chai syrup, and elemakule tiki bitters—a fusion transporting you to distant realms.
Price and Reservations: Each meticulously crafted cocktail from the Smoke & Bitters repertoire is priced at USD 26++, with a 27.6% service charge and Government Tax applicable. Guests are encouraged to secure their spot for this extraordinary event by contacting their St. Regis Butler, ensuring they don’t miss out on an evening of unparalleled mixology in an enchanting setting.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience Asia’s Top 50 Bar, Smoke & Bitters, in the idyllic surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Secure your reservation and be part of an evening where luxury, breathtaking views, and unparalleled mixology converge for a truly unforgettable experience.
