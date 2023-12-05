Embrace Glitz & Glam at SO/ Maldives: The epitome of sophisticated festivities

The holiday season is set to shimmer and shine as SO/ Maldives, the epitome of style and luxury, welcomes guests to an unparalleled celebration of glitz and glamour. Nestled within the captivating Emboodhoo Lagoon, this avant-garde resort invites the style set for an unforgettable festive experience in the Indian Ocean.

Castaway Meets Runway

SO/ Maldives, known for its collaboration with world-renowned artists and fashion designers, is poised to transform into a sartorial wonderland this festive season. A fusion of castaway allure and runway sophistication awaits guests, promising an experience unlike any other in the Maldives.

Countdown to Unrivaled Celebrations

Commencing on the 23rd of December, the festivities kick off with a lineup of family-friendly experiences, including arts and crafts, games, and storytelling at The Nest Kids Club. The resort comes alive with the official Glow & Glamour Festive Lighting at The Citronelle Club Beach, setting the stage for a dazzling holiday season. For a stylish introduction to the party season, guests can enjoy a luminous dining experience at Lazuli Beach Club.

Christmas Extravaganza

Christmas Eve boasts a day filled with festive activities culminating in a beachside gathering with bubbles at sunset. Guests can indulge in a seafood feast at The Citronelle Club or savor a special set dinner at Hadaba for much intimate dinner with panoramic evening island view. On Christmas Day, the celebration begins with a sumptuous breakfast, followed by Santa’s Grand Island Entrance in style at Lazuli Beach Club. The day unfolds with games, sunset cocktails, a lavish buffet dinner, and chilled tunes on the sand.

Glitz & Glam New Year’s Celebrations

Prepare for a night of elegance at SO/ Maldives’ Glitz & Glam New Year’s Eve Party. Dress to impress as the evening starts with bubbly, cocktails, and a gala dinner at Lazuli Beach Club and Hadaba, leading up to a breathtaking countdown filled with entertainment ending up with a blast for a fireworks extravaganza. The glamorous affair continues for an after-party with dancing and delectable nibbles until the early hours. January 1st welcomes 2024 with a lavish New Year’s Day Brunch at The Citronelle Club and invites guests to vogue on their finest white island outfit for a New Year’s White Party featuring luxurious sun-kissed food and drinks offerings.

Orthodox Celebrations

SO/ Maldives extends the festivities to Orthodox Christmas with heartfelt celebrations on the 6th and 7th of January. Guests can partake in family arts and crafts, a cocktail reception, and a special Orthodox Christmas Eve Dinner. The Orthodox Christmas Day is marked by gourmet seafood towers, bubbles, and chic sundowners by the water’s edge.

Wellness and Adventure

Balancing indulgence with wellness, SO/ Maldives offers a range of watersports and wellbeing activities throughout the season. From sunrise yoga to sound healing sessions and exhilarating watersport adventures, guests can engage in a variety of experiences to rejuvenate their mind and body. Embark on a transformative journey at SO/ Maldives Wellness Camp with Steve Harvey, an esteemed holistic healer, bodyworker, and life coach. From December 4th to January 2nd, his sessions redefine well-being, integrating holistic healing and relationship guidance, offering a unique opportunity for profound personal growth in paradise.

Exclusive Festive Offer

Guests can book a minimum five-night stay during the festive season to enjoy a special rate and complimentary access to the New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

For reservations and more information, please visit so-maldives.com or contact the reservations team via SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.