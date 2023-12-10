Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu celebrates 25 years of barefoot luxury

In a celebration of a quarter-century of tranquility, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu marked its 25th anniversary with a grand event. The milestone was honored with a spectacular gala dinner and a lively party at the resort, attended by esteemed owners, industry partners, government officials, and members of the media.

Since its opening in 1998, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has been a haven for those seeking an intimate escape amidst nature. The resort boasts 98 villas, each carefully designed to blend rustic charm with contemporary luxury. Outdoor garden bathrooms, king-size beds, sunken baths, private terraces, and freshwater splash pools characterize the exclusive accommodations that have drawn guests to this tropical paradise.

The allure of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu extends beyond its well-appointed villas. The island is famed for its breathtaking sunset beach and a vast turquoise lagoon teeming with marine life, offering guests unparalleled snorkeling and diving experiences in a pristine environment.

What sets Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu apart is its commitment to personalized service, resulting in an impressive rate of repeat visits. Some guests have returned over 10 or 15 times, a testament to the resort’s ability to create lasting memories. Equally noteworthy is a dedicated group of staff members who have been part of the resort’s journey since its inception.

The resort promises happiness from the moment guests embark on a 30-minute seaplane journey from Malé International Airport. The aerial view reveals the UNESCO biosphere reserve surrounding the island, showcasing diverse marine life and coral reefs.

Coco Palm Resort, deeply connected to its island home, epitomizes the Maldives as a nurturing, charming, and inspiring destination. The fusion of rustic aesthetics and luxurious comforts defines the resort’s style, providing guests with an opportunity to disconnect from everyday stresses and immerse themselves in what the resort terms “barefoot luxury.”

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable project team whose dedication and expertise turned Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu into a reality 25 years ago. The success of our resort is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the entire team and the invaluable support of our partners, travel agents, and collaborators who have been instrumental in our journey. Your collective efforts have transformed Coco Palm into a symbol of barefoot luxury and tranquility in the Maldives. Thank you for 25 years of shared dedication and achievement.” said Shabeer Ahmed, Chairman of Coco Palm, Dhuni Kolhu.

As Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu celebrates its 25th anniversary, it stands as a testament to a quarter-century of providing guests with serene experiences in the Maldives. The resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, personalized service, and environmental preservation ensures that it will continue to be a sanctuary for barefoot luxury for years to come. Here’s to 25 years of creating cherished memories at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.