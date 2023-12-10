Celebration
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu celebrates 25 years of barefoot luxury
In a celebration of a quarter-century of tranquility, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu marked its 25th anniversary with a grand event. The milestone was honored with a spectacular gala dinner and a lively party at the resort, attended by esteemed owners, industry partners, government officials, and members of the media.
Since its opening in 1998, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has been a haven for those seeking an intimate escape amidst nature. The resort boasts 98 villas, each carefully designed to blend rustic charm with contemporary luxury. Outdoor garden bathrooms, king-size beds, sunken baths, private terraces, and freshwater splash pools characterize the exclusive accommodations that have drawn guests to this tropical paradise.
The allure of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu extends beyond its well-appointed villas. The island is famed for its breathtaking sunset beach and a vast turquoise lagoon teeming with marine life, offering guests unparalleled snorkeling and diving experiences in a pristine environment.
What sets Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu apart is its commitment to personalized service, resulting in an impressive rate of repeat visits. Some guests have returned over 10 or 15 times, a testament to the resort’s ability to create lasting memories. Equally noteworthy is a dedicated group of staff members who have been part of the resort’s journey since its inception.
The resort promises happiness from the moment guests embark on a 30-minute seaplane journey from Malé International Airport. The aerial view reveals the UNESCO biosphere reserve surrounding the island, showcasing diverse marine life and coral reefs.
Coco Palm Resort, deeply connected to its island home, epitomizes the Maldives as a nurturing, charming, and inspiring destination. The fusion of rustic aesthetics and luxurious comforts defines the resort’s style, providing guests with an opportunity to disconnect from everyday stresses and immerse themselves in what the resort terms “barefoot luxury.”
“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable project team whose dedication and expertise turned Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu into a reality 25 years ago. The success of our resort is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the entire team and the invaluable support of our partners, travel agents, and collaborators who have been instrumental in our journey. Your collective efforts have transformed Coco Palm into a symbol of barefoot luxury and tranquility in the Maldives. Thank you for 25 years of shared dedication and achievement.” said Shabeer Ahmed, Chairman of Coco Palm, Dhuni Kolhu.
As Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu celebrates its 25th anniversary, it stands as a testament to a quarter-century of providing guests with serene experiences in the Maldives. The resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, personalized service, and environmental preservation ensures that it will continue to be a sanctuary for barefoot luxury for years to come. Here’s to 25 years of creating cherished memories at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Embrace Glitz & Glam at SO/ Maldives: The epitome of sophisticated festivities
The holiday season is set to shimmer and shine as SO/ Maldives, the epitome of style and luxury, welcomes guests to an unparalleled celebration of glitz and glamour. Nestled within the captivating Emboodhoo Lagoon, this avant-garde resort invites the style set for an unforgettable festive experience in the Indian Ocean.
Castaway Meets Runway
SO/ Maldives, known for its collaboration with world-renowned artists and fashion designers, is poised to transform into a sartorial wonderland this festive season. A fusion of castaway allure and runway sophistication awaits guests, promising an experience unlike any other in the Maldives.
Countdown to Unrivaled Celebrations
Commencing on the 23rd of December, the festivities kick off with a lineup of family-friendly experiences, including arts and crafts, games, and storytelling at The Nest Kids Club. The resort comes alive with the official Glow & Glamour Festive Lighting at The Citronelle Club Beach, setting the stage for a dazzling holiday season. For a stylish introduction to the party season, guests can enjoy a luminous dining experience at Lazuli Beach Club.
Christmas Extravaganza
Christmas Eve boasts a day filled with festive activities culminating in a beachside gathering with bubbles at sunset. Guests can indulge in a seafood feast at The Citronelle Club or savor a special set dinner at Hadaba for much intimate dinner with panoramic evening island view. On Christmas Day, the celebration begins with a sumptuous breakfast, followed by Santa’s Grand Island Entrance in style at Lazuli Beach Club. The day unfolds with games, sunset cocktails, a lavish buffet dinner, and chilled tunes on the sand.
Glitz & Glam New Year’s Celebrations
Prepare for a night of elegance at SO/ Maldives’ Glitz & Glam New Year’s Eve Party. Dress to impress as the evening starts with bubbly, cocktails, and a gala dinner at Lazuli Beach Club and Hadaba, leading up to a breathtaking countdown filled with entertainment ending up with a blast for a fireworks extravaganza. The glamorous affair continues for an after-party with dancing and delectable nibbles until the early hours. January 1st welcomes 2024 with a lavish New Year’s Day Brunch at The Citronelle Club and invites guests to vogue on their finest white island outfit for a New Year’s White Party featuring luxurious sun-kissed food and drinks offerings.
Orthodox Celebrations
SO/ Maldives extends the festivities to Orthodox Christmas with heartfelt celebrations on the 6th and 7th of January. Guests can partake in family arts and crafts, a cocktail reception, and a special Orthodox Christmas Eve Dinner. The Orthodox Christmas Day is marked by gourmet seafood towers, bubbles, and chic sundowners by the water’s edge.
Wellness and Adventure
Balancing indulgence with wellness, SO/ Maldives offers a range of watersports and wellbeing activities throughout the season. From sunrise yoga to sound healing sessions and exhilarating watersport adventures, guests can engage in a variety of experiences to rejuvenate their mind and body. Embark on a transformative journey at SO/ Maldives Wellness Camp with Steve Harvey, an esteemed holistic healer, bodyworker, and life coach. From December 4th to January 2nd, his sessions redefine well-being, integrating holistic healing and relationship guidance, offering a unique opportunity for profound personal growth in paradise.
Exclusive Festive Offer
Guests can book a minimum five-night stay during the festive season to enjoy a special rate and complimentary access to the New Year’s Eve Celebrations.
For reservations and more information, please visit so-maldives.com or contact the reservations team via SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Experience the enchantment at Ifuru Island: Let the magic shine this Festive Season!
Ifuru Island is set to transform into a magical wonderland from December 23, 2023, to January 3, 2024, as it unveils a spectacular lineup of festivities under the theme “Let the Magic Shine.” This enchanting celebration promises a joyous and spellbinding experience for guests of all ages.
The island’s festive program is a burst of excitement, offering a myriad of activities and events that will make every moment sparkle with delight. Here’s a sneak peek into the magical activities awaiting visitors:
Talent Show: Unleash your creativity and witness a showcase of incredible talent that will leave you spellbound.
Santa’s Arrival: Experience the magic of Santa’s arrival as he brings joy and festive cheer to Ifuru Island.
Family Fun Beach Game: Enjoy quality time with your loved ones with exciting beach games that are perfect for the whole family.
Pool Party: Dive into the holiday spirit at the pool party, where the beats and the atmosphere guarantee a good time for everyone.
Christmas Treasure Hunt: Embark on a festive treasure hunt, adding an element of adventure to your holiday celebrations.
Ice Bath & Bubble Challenge: Brace yourself for a refreshing and exhilarating challenge that promises to be both icy and bubbly.
Activities are subject to change without prior notice.
The island’s 12 days of festivities kick off on December 23, leading up to a spectacular New Year’s celebration. Here’s a glimpse into the festive schedule:
- December 23: Let the Festivities Begin
- December 24: Christmas Eve Dinner
- December 25: Merry Christmas
- December 26: Family Fun Beach Games
- December 27: Tennis Tournament
- December 28: Pool Party
- December 29: Ice Bath & Bubbles Challenge
- December 30: Football Target
- December 31: New Year’s Eve Celebration
- January 1: New Year’s Day
- January 2: Family Getaway
Ifuru Island invites you to immerse yourself in the magic of the season, creating unforgettable memories against the backdrop of pristine beaches and a tropical paradise. Experience the enchantment and let the magic shine this festive season!
Endless Fun in the Winter Sun at Cora Cora Maldives
Cora Cora Maldives invites you to escape the winter chill and bask in the glory of sun-kissed beaches and crystal-clear waters. This festive season, the island is transforming into a haven of excitement, offering a unique blend of holiday magic and paradise charm.
Santa’s Tropical Arrival
Prepare for a surprise like no other as Santa Claus makes his grand entrance at Cora Cora Maldives. Ditching the traditional chimney descent, Santa is embracing a tropical twist to his arrival, promising a festive spectacle that will captivate visitors of all ages. Stay tuned to witness the magic of the holidays seamlessly merging with the allure of this sunny paradise.
The Rocking Eighties at CoRa kids® Club
Keeping the winter blues at bay, Cora Cora Maldives presents the Festival of Decades at the CoRa kids® Club. Transport your children to a world of endless fun with a range of themed activities, from creative modeling and enchanting storytelling to retro 80s hair and nail art. Families can bond and create lasting memories under the warm winter sun, making this club the perfect playground for young and old alike.
Exclusive Offers for Direct Bookings
For those eager to embrace the warmth, beauty, and luxury of Cora Cora Maldives, the resort offers an unbeatable deal for direct bookings. Save up to 40% off when you book directly through the Cora Cora Maldives website. It’s the perfect excuse to trade grey skies for endless summer sunshine and make the most of this island paradise.
Repeaters Rave 2023 – A Celebration of Familiar Faces
The joy of familiar faces returning to Cora Cora Maldives is unparalleled, and the resort is set to celebrate this reunion in style with the exclusive ‘Repeaters Rave.’ This unique luncheon, set to the rhythm of the Indian Ocean’s best playlist, is dedicated to cherished repeat guests. Attendees are invited to don their favorite 20s or 80s-inspired attire for a dash of retro fun, creating a perfect atmosphere for mingling and creating new memories with fellow repeaters.
As the festive season unfolds at Cora Cora Maldives, guests are promised not just a vacation but a journey into a world where luxury, warmth, and celebration come together to create an unforgettable experience. Book your stay now and be a part of the magic in the winter sun.
