Island Goers
Discover top eight reasons to make Angsana Velavaru Maldives your ultimate 2024 getaway
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, emerges as an enchanting destination prepared to capture the hearts of global travellers in 2024. The resort presents a harmonious blend of elements for an unforgettable experience – from magnificent all-natural surroundings and secluded accommodation to tailored experiences, captivating settings, exquisite dining, “101 Things to do” and more.
Here are the top eight reasons why Angsana Velavaru is an ideal addition to travellers’ bucket list.
- All-Natural Island Paradise
Angsana Velavaru boasts an all-natural island setting surrounded by a breathtakingly beautiful lagoon. Travellers are invited to explore the untouched beauty of the island, with crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life.
- Comfortable, Spacious, Secluded and Stylish Villas
With 113 villas – 79 units on the main island, and 34 units over the water, the resort offers a well-blended combination of comfort, privacy, space, and style. The Beachfront Family Pool Villa, Deluxe Beachfront Pool Villa, Velavaru Two-Bedroom Pool Villa, and Angsana Three-Bedroom Pool Villa provide direct access to the beach and surrounded by lush vegetation. Adorned with stimulating wall art and vibrant colours, these villas feature high-quality furnishings, as well as generous indoor and outdoor spaces.
Adding to the sense of unparalleled premium experience, Angsana Velavaru boasts of an exclusive collection of independent two-storey water villa cluster, dubbed to be the very first of its kind in the Maldives. Situated over the water with idyllic views, the Deluxe InOcean Pool Villa and the impressively elaborate Deluxe InOcean Two- Bedroom Pool Villa offers a classic Maldivian escape that discerning travellers have always been dreaming of.
- All-Inclusive Stays and Exquisite Dining
The resort’s all-inclusive dining experiences are crafted to satisfy the most discerning palates – from authentic Maldivian flavours to rich Indian, flavourful Asian, and elegant international cuisines.
Guests looking for a casual beachfront dining can visit Kaani Restaurant where they can choose an enticing buffet spread or meticulously crafted à la carte menu options that will surely tantalise their taste buds. At Funa Restaurant, an overwater restaurant, guests can savour the flavours of world-class Pan-Asian cuisine – consisting of classic favourites from Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam, with a modern twist. Azzurro Restaurant and Bar is another overwater restaurant to visit. Located in the InOcean Villa Cluster, it presents Mediterranean-inspired and vegetarian dishes. For those who wish to bask in the sun, lounge by the pool with awe-inspiring views at Kuredhi Pool Bar.
- “101 Things To Do”
Catering to various guests’ interests and preferences, Angsana Velavaru offers an extensive array of activities beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea experience. From water sports and wellness retreats to cultural excursions, guests can immerse themselves in a curated list of “101 Things To Do,” ensuring a holiday filled with excitement and discovery.
Begin ticking off that “Maldives adventure bucket list” in style by checking out “101 Things To Do” at Angsana Velavaru.
- Warm Hospitality and Exceptional Service
Angsana Velavaru ensures a stay that goes beyond expectations by seamlessly combining warm Maldivian hospitality with exceptional service from associates of different nationalities, and cater to diverse mix of guests. From the moment guests arrive, dedicated associates create an atmosphere of genuine warmth, ensuring every aspect of their stay is not only comfortable but also personalised to perfection. Whether assisting with special requests or providing insider tips on the best island activities, the team is committed to delivering a hospitality experience that feels like a second home.
- Heartwarming Events and Happenings
Angsana Velavaru offers a unique setting for special events and celebrations. Whether it is a romantic wedding ceremony, a milestone celebration, or a corporate retreat, the resort provides tailor-made experiences against the backdrop of the Maldives’ incomparable beauty. Moreover, the resort actively embraces the local culture and contributes to its preservation for generations, exemplified by events such as the rhythmic Bodu Beru Nights.
- Blissful Relaxation and Rejuvenation
The award-winning Angsana Spa awaits guests with an invitation to elevate their senses. Offering a bespoke world of time-honoured treatments, this haven of tranquility invites visitors to unwind, rediscover well-being, and experience the touch of skilled therapists. The soothing ambience transforms into a realm of unmatched calmness and renewal, ensuring a refreshing and revitalising wellness journey beyond the ordinary.
- Mindful Holiday Rooted in Sustainability
Conscious travellers will appreciate Angsana Velavaru’s commitment to sustainability. The resort employs eco-friendly practices, minimising its environmental footprint while providing an immersive experience that respects and preserves the natural surroundings. With this, the resort is an EarthCheck Gold Certified for eight years now.
Unlock the allure of a must-visit holiday destination in 2024 by exploring https://www.angsana.com/maldives/velavaru/offers.
Celebration
Endless Fun in the Winter Sun at Cora Cora Maldives
Cora Cora Maldives invites you to escape the winter chill and bask in the glory of sun-kissed beaches and crystal-clear waters. This festive season, the island is transforming into a haven of excitement, offering a unique blend of holiday magic and paradise charm.
Santa’s Tropical Arrival
Prepare for a surprise like no other as Santa Claus makes his grand entrance at Cora Cora Maldives. Ditching the traditional chimney descent, Santa is embracing a tropical twist to his arrival, promising a festive spectacle that will captivate visitors of all ages. Stay tuned to witness the magic of the holidays seamlessly merging with the allure of this sunny paradise.
The Rocking Eighties at CoRa kids® Club
Keeping the winter blues at bay, Cora Cora Maldives presents the Festival of Decades at the CoRa kids® Club. Transport your children to a world of endless fun with a range of themed activities, from creative modeling and enchanting storytelling to retro 80s hair and nail art. Families can bond and create lasting memories under the warm winter sun, making this club the perfect playground for young and old alike.
Exclusive Offers for Direct Bookings
For those eager to embrace the warmth, beauty, and luxury of Cora Cora Maldives, the resort offers an unbeatable deal for direct bookings. Save up to 40% off when you book directly through the Cora Cora Maldives website. It’s the perfect excuse to trade grey skies for endless summer sunshine and make the most of this island paradise.
Repeaters Rave 2023 – A Celebration of Familiar Faces
The joy of familiar faces returning to Cora Cora Maldives is unparalleled, and the resort is set to celebrate this reunion in style with the exclusive ‘Repeaters Rave.’ This unique luncheon, set to the rhythm of the Indian Ocean’s best playlist, is dedicated to cherished repeat guests. Attendees are invited to don their favorite 20s or 80s-inspired attire for a dash of retro fun, creating a perfect atmosphere for mingling and creating new memories with fellow repeaters.
As the festive season unfolds at Cora Cora Maldives, guests are promised not just a vacation but a journey into a world where luxury, warmth, and celebration come together to create an unforgettable experience. Book your stay now and be a part of the magic in the winter sun.
Places To Go
Escape to paradise: A review of Amari Raaya Maldives
Amari Raaya Maldives resort is a true gem in the midst of the stunning Raa Atoll. From the moment I arrived at the airport, the resort’s warm hospitality and attention to detail impressed me. The seamless transfer by seaplane was an exhilarating experience, and the Manta Air lounge provided a comfortable and enjoyable waiting area with delectable snacks and drinks.
Upon reaching the resort, I was welcomed by the friendly resort team and treated to a delicious lunch at the Amaya Food Gallery, which set the tone for the culinary delights that awaited during my stay. My accommodation, the Beach Pool Villa, was a haven of luxury, offering a spacious and well-appointed retreat with the added indulgence of a private pool overlooking the pristine beach.
The variety of villa options at Amari Raaya caters to all preferences, whether guests seek proximity to the beach, breathtaking ocean views, or the magic of Maldivian sunsets. The resort leaves no stone unturned in ensuring every guest’s experience is unforgettable.
The culinary journey at Amari Raaya is an exceptional highlight of the resort. With eight diverse dining options, guests can explore a world of flavors and indulge in a gastronomic adventure. From the vibrant and flavorful street food at Amaya Food Gallery to the delightful rooftop bar Ampers&nd, offering stunning sunset views and delectable cocktails, every meal was a delight to the senses. The incorporation of Italian favorites and locally-inspired seafood dishes further added to the culinary magic.
As the sun set, the resort transformed into a vibrant hub of cultural experiences. With live music, traditional Boduberu nights, and cultural events, guests could immerse themselves in the local traditions and create lasting memories of their time in the Maldives.
Amari Raaya Maldives resort is a perfect fusion of luxury, natural beauty, and authentic experiences. Whether you seek relaxation on the beach, exploration of marine life, or the excitement of cultural festivities, the resort offers something for everyone. The attentive staff, incredible dining options, and enchanting surroundings make Amari Raaya a dream destination for any traveler looking to experience paradise in the Maldives. I can’t wait to return to this slice of heaven in the future!
In Summary
- Accommodations:
- Beach and overwater villas provide unobstructed views of the Raa Atoll waters.
- Range of options including Beach Villas, Ocean Pool Villas, and the lavish Amari Presidential Villa.
- Dining:
- Eight food and beverage outlets offer a fusion of Thai, Asian, Maldivian, and Western flavors.
- Options include the vibrant Amaya Food Gallery, romantic Ampers&nd, and private beach dinners.
- Recreation and Play:
- Dive into a variety of recreational activities, including scuba diving courses and water sports.
- Facilities like Fitness and Yoga Pavilion, Artist Zone, and Chef’s Garden cater to diverse interests.
- Services:
- 24-hour room service, tailored excursions, and family-friendly amenities like baby care and babysitting.
- Special Occasions:
- Ideal venue for weddings, events, or exclusive island takeovers, turning dreams into reality.
- Overall Atmosphere:
- A castaway experience amid 5-star luxury, combining natural beauty with unparalleled hospitality.
Amari Raaya Maldives invites guests to escape the world and celebrate life’s best moments in this tropical haven.
Places To Go
JA Manafaru: A luxurious oasis away from the rest
My recent stay at JA Manafaru, a private island resort at the northern tip of the Maldives, was nothing short of a dream come true. From the moment I arrived, I was enveloped in a world of unparalleled luxury and natural beauty. The Island Residence, with its three bedrooms and two stunning swimming pools, provided the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable vacation.
Upon my arrival, I was treated to a truly unique experience – a floating lunch in the private pool. As I savored delectable cuisine while gently floating in crystal-clear waters, I knew that this would be a vacation like no other. The attention to detail and the commitment to providing exceptional experiences was evident from the very start.
One of the highlights of my stay was the exclusive dinner I attended at the launch of ‘Wellness Your Way,’ a lifestyle dining initiative focused on luxury traveler wellbeing. This innovative concept aims to cater to the evolving tastes and preferences of guests, offering a range of plant-based meat, cheese, and seafood options. What’s more, they serve homemade low-carb bread and pasta made from konjac. Executive Chef Moosa and his team deserve special recognition for their dedication to creating delightful vegan dishes like “buffalo” mozzarella and sugar and low-carb nut brownies. This commitment to offering diverse and health-conscious dining options is truly commendable.
Another memorable experience was the beachside picnic lunch, where we were treated to stunning ocean views while indulging in a delicious meal. The blend of nature and culinary delights made it an enchanting and picturesque affair.
JA Manafaru is more than just a luxury resort; it’s a soulful sanctuary that seamlessly combines Eastern spirituality and Arabic hospitality. Nestled in the Haa Alifu Atoll, this resort offers a level of privacy and seclusion that is truly unmatched. Surrounded by the endless blue of the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, the location alone is awe-inspiring.
The resort’s accommodation options are equally impressive. From spacious beach villas to stunning water villas and residences, each comes with its own private pool, and in some cases, even two pools. The sizes of these accommodations range from 135 sqm to a massive 2000 sqm, ensuring that every guest enjoys a generous and comfortable living space. Even the entry-level options here surpass the deluxe categories found at most other Maldivian resorts. The accommodations are designed to make every moment of your stay special, from the breathtaking views to the modern amenities and elegant decor.
What truly sets JA Manafaru apart is the unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service. The staff here understands the art of hospitality and goes above and beyond to ensure that your every need is met. Whether it’s arranging a special meal, planning a surprise, or simply offering warm and friendly assistance, the service is impeccable.
JA Manafaru also prides itself on offering a holistic wellness experience. The resort is dedicated to rejuvenating not only your body but also your soul and mind. Surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldives, you’ll find it easy to let go of stress and embrace tranquility. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway, a honeymoon destination, or a place to recharge, this resort has it all.
JA Manafaru is a tropical paradise that exceeds all expectations. From the lavish accommodations to the innovative dining experiences and the natural beauty of the Maldives, every aspect of this resort is designed to create unforgettable memories. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or a first-time visitor to the Maldives, JA Manafaru is an experience that will leave you in awe. This is where luxury, wellness, and natural beauty converge, making it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking an exceptional tropical getaway.
Trending
