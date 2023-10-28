Food
Acclaimed chef Emily Scott to bring Michelin-starred cuisine to Coco Bodu Hithi in November
Coco Collection has announced its partnership with highly acclaimed chef Emily Scott for a culinary residency at Coco Bodu Hithi in November 2023.
Chef Emily is known for her simple yet sophisticated cooking style, which takes inspiration from her childhood spent in Provence in the south of France and her time in Cornwall, England. She is a big advocate for using seasonal ingredients and highlighting them in a way that allows them to shine on the plate. This ethos has seen her become one of the most decorated chefs in the UK, with accolades including Michelin recognition since 2016 and appearances on popular cooking shows such as Great British Menu, Saturday Kitchen, and Rick Stein’s Cornwall.
Chef Emily will host a two-week culinary residency at the resort’s award-winning overwater restaurant, Aqua, from November 20-27, serving two six-course dinners.
During her residency at Coco Bodu Hithi, Chef Scott will be conducting two six-course dinners at the resort’s award-winning overwater restaurant, Aqua. She will also curate some of the dishes for a lunch menu, plated “family-style”, alongside some interactive elements, providing guests with a unique masterclass experience.
In addition, one of Chef Emily’s signature dishes will be added to the regular menu at Aqua, allowing future guests to enjoy her uniquely crafted cuisine even after her residency has ended.
“I was lucky enough to go on a magical holiday to Coco Bodhu Hithi. A once in a lifetime trip so I am delighted to be returning and coinciding my stay with my passion for (and career in) cooking. I look forward to working alongside the restaurant’s existing team of esteemed chefs, and have designed my menus to showcase the best of local ingredients, while incorporating my own style to create a unique twist on Maldivian cuisine. Aqua has an incredible reputation for great seafood in the Maldives and I look forward to working alongside Executive Chef, Indika Prasanna and his team to try and draw inspiration from the wonderful produce they have access to. I’m intrigued to see what the Maldives has to offer” says Emily.
“Aqua has an incredible reputation for great seafood in the Maldives, and we know Emily’s experience working with fresh produce in Cornwall will fit in perfectly with the dishes we emulate on the island. With six restaurants and bars, Coco Bodu Hithi celebrates and offers a variety of exquisite cuisines, taking inspiration from the Maldives and further afield – and we can’t wait to have Emily join us and to create memorable dishes for our guests” says Siraj Waseem, Group General Manager of Coco Collection.
The culinary residency with Chef Emily Scott is just one of the many ways that Coco Collection is committed to providing its guests with exceptional and innovative dining experiences. The group’s resorts offer a wide range of dining options, from fine dining to casual dining, all of which feature fresh, seasonal ingredients and creative dishes that showcase the best of Maldivian cuisine.
Foodie highlight of year: Renowned The Breakfast Club takes over Kandima Maldives this November
Kandima Maldives and the UK’s very own The Breakfast Club will be cooking up a storm from the 13 – 19 November in a unique, border-crossing, union of exceptional ingredients and experience. Bringing about a groundbreaking dining collaboration for the first time ever, the trendy multi-site eatery is taking its culinary odyssey abroad, for a sizzling week-long extravaganza packed with gastronomic delights, overwater floating breakfast deliveries, interactive pancake creation classes, and island-infused, Brunch Bingos!
Nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Kandima Maldives is a game-changing, tropical paradise renowned for striking natural settings, abundant offering of activities, ten bars and eateries, and vibrant contemporary atmosphere. The five-star island resort reimagines affordable Maldivian getaways for families, groups and couples, boasting breathtaking
views of the Dhaalu Atoll. Surrounded by its three kilometre-long white sandy beach, crystal-clear waters teeming with nature’s gentle giants, and lush vegetation, Kandima provides an idyllic backdrop for an unforgettable stay.
Since 2005, The Breakfast Club has been serving up appetising, iconic dishes paired with a retro-inspired ambiance, providing guests with a welcoming and nostalgic experience. The Breakfast Club born & bred in Soho London in 2005, has been serving up breakfast for over 18 years. Good food and drinks for all, always with a warm, arms wide open welcome. Uplifting hospitality in everything they do making ‘Today a Good Day’ for their guests, teams and communities. With the latest branch opening at Gatwick Airport this June, London’s caf master is taking their culinary voyage to new heights, by bringing a touch of the UK to the Maldives.
This November, The Breakfast Club are teaming up with oh so stylish Kandima Maldives to curate a variety of hosted customer events and experiences, in a pioneering partnership. The beloved cafe and the Maldivian island resort and set to sous-chef in Kandima’s kitchens, providing guests with some signature recipes and breakfast dishes with a twist.
During the week, guests are treated to a series of events, kicking off with the Big Breakfast Boozy Brunch, picture a UK bottomless, but make it Asian inspired! This interactive Breakfast Club style brunch affair will be hosted at Kandima’s Forbidden Bar and Sea Dragon, with panoramic Indian Ocean views. While guests feast on a menu of All-American breakfast spreads, British fry-ups, Breakfast Mai Tai’s and Rine & Shine Mimosas, they can also enjoy a host of games and rounds of Boozy Breakfast Bingo to the sound of live retro DJ tunes. Winners are in for incredible prizes, so, get set for a day of dabbing and dancing!
Cocktails in bed? Yes, please! Early mornings in the Maldives just got even sweeter with The Breakfast Club’s sumptuous Floating Breakfast in your villa. From the 14- 17 November, this unique room service brekkie will be up for grabs which guests can either sign up when booking their stay, or order a day prior on first-come-first-serve basis. Start the day off right with some sweet and savoury breakfast favourites in this curated menu, with specific munchies available for meat lovers, veggies and vegans alike, delivered straight to your villa for you to enjoy from the comfort of your cosy island home, with vistas of the crystal-clear waters.
Rounding off the week, the experienced team of chefs will guide a class of guests through The Breakfast Club’s Maldivian Pancake Masterclass. Offering adults and kids alike their
shot at cheffing, guests will follow along to create a limited-edition version of The Breakfast Club’s best-selling breakfast item, this time, infused with flavours of the sunny side of life. With a spread of toppings to personalise your plate, the best stack will receive prizes – so flip, to win!
Feed your wanderlust and tummy with a foodie-themed visit to Kandima Maldives this November like no other! The Breakfast Club’s three-in-one rendezvous is set to make its mark and bring the most symphony of flavours to the island.
Patina Maldives unveils exclusive culinary collaborations
Patina Maldives, the epitome of luxury nestled in the heart of the Maldives, is set to elevate the culinary experience for its discerning guests with a series of exclusive collaborations with renowned international chefs and mixologists.
Hanky-Panky Pop-Up: 20 – 23 October 2023
Hanky Panky, the celebrated establishment hailing from the vibrant city of Mexico, has been honoured as the 22nd Best Bar in the world. Founded in the ethos of camaraderie and exceptional libations, this pop-up event promises an immersive journey into the heart of Hanky Panky’s spirited world. Guests at Patina Maldives will have the unique opportunity to revel in a vibrant mix of friendship and exquisite drinks, perfectly curated by the skilled team behind Hanky Panky.
Gelato Maker, Emilio Panzardi: 5 November – 1 December 2023
Emilio Panzardi, the maestro behind the art of gelato making, takes guests on an extraordinary voyage through taste and culture. Each delectable creation is a testament to his heritage and the global journey that inspired palate. At Patina Maldives, guests will be treated to a symphony of flavors, where every scoop is a revelation of world-class craftmanship.
Paradiso Pop-Up: 14 – 16 November 2023
Prepare to be dazzled by the enchanting offerings of Paradiso, the reigning champion of the 2022 World’s Best Bar. Delight in the theatrical presentation of the Supercool Martini and savor an innovative menu crafted by the ingenious Giacomo Giannotti, the creative force behind Paradiso’s success. This limited-time experience promises an unforgettable evening of world-class mixology and culinary artistry.
For further information, please visit Patina Maldives or contact us at reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s Week of Gastronomic Bliss with Michelin Star Chef Bernd Bachofer and Winemaker Kai Schubert
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa recently concluded its remarkable week of gastronomic excellence in collaboration with Michelin-starred Chef Bernd Bachofer and renowned winemaker Kai Schubert. This exclusive event, which took place from October 4 to October 8, brought together culinary enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs for an unforgettable experience.
Hailing from the distinguished Bachofer restaurant in Germany, Chef Bernd Bachofer’s culinary journey is a blend of French haute cuisine and diverse Asian influences. On the other hand, award-winning winemaker Kai ventured to New Zealand to establish the renowned boutique winery, Schubert Wines. Kai’s wines, including his iconic Pinot Noir, have consistently ranked among the finest in New Zealand, making him a true visionary in the world of oenology.
Guests at the resort were treated to a series of exclusive events, each offering a unique culinary and oenological journey:
Exclusive Collaboration with Kai Schubert at RIHA
The gastronomic week kicked off at RIHA, the new destination dining and private experience at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. The menu featured a blend of exquisite ingredients, including gourmet products such as foie gras, scallops, lobster, and wagyu beef, all paired with selected Schubert wines, and was personally hosted by the visionary winemaker himself.
Michelin Star Dinners, hosted by Chef Bernd Bachofer and Kai Schubert
The highlight of the week was on October 5 and 6, when guests were treated to an exceptional dining experience featuring a limited-time menu crafted by Michelin-starred Chef Bernd Bachofer and winemaker Kai Schubert. From langoustines in tempura batter with Thai basil gel and pak choi to scallops with Japanese hollandaise and shiitake dim sum and Wagyu short ribs with green curry, smoked potato cream, and yuzu melon, each dish was expertly paired with wine varieties selected by Kai Schubert.
Private Masterclass and Wine Tasting with Kai Schubert
On October 7, guests had the opportunity to participate in a private masterclass with winemaker Kai Schubert. This was an opportunity to delve into the art of winemaking and appreciate the nuances of his exceptional wine production.
Mohit Dembla, Resort Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are delighted to have hosted this collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer and winemaker Kai Schubert. It was a week filled with gastronomic excellence and fine wines, and I’m sure it left our guests with unforgettable memories.”
