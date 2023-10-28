Acclaimed chef Emily Scott to bring Michelin-starred cuisine to Coco Bodu Hithi in November

Coco Collection has announced its partnership with highly acclaimed chef Emily Scott for a culinary residency at Coco Bodu Hithi in November 2023.

Chef Emily is known for her simple yet sophisticated cooking style, which takes inspiration from her childhood spent in Provence in the south of France and her time in Cornwall, England. She is a big advocate for using seasonal ingredients and highlighting them in a way that allows them to shine on the plate. This ethos has seen her become one of the most decorated chefs in the UK, with accolades including Michelin recognition since 2016 and appearances on popular cooking shows such as Great British Menu, Saturday Kitchen, and Rick Stein’s Cornwall.

Chef Emily will host a two-week culinary residency at the resort’s award-winning overwater restaurant, Aqua, from November 20-27, serving two six-course dinners.

During her residency at Coco Bodu Hithi, Chef Scott will be conducting two six-course dinners at the resort’s award-winning overwater restaurant, Aqua. She will also curate some of the dishes for a lunch menu, plated “family-style”, alongside some interactive elements, providing guests with a unique masterclass experience.

In addition, one of Chef Emily’s signature dishes will be added to the regular menu at Aqua, allowing future guests to enjoy her uniquely crafted cuisine even after her residency has ended.

“I was lucky enough to go on a magical holiday to Coco Bodhu Hithi. A once in a lifetime trip so I am delighted to be returning and coinciding my stay with my passion for (and career in) cooking. I look forward to working alongside the restaurant’s existing team of esteemed chefs, and have designed my menus to showcase the best of local ingredients, while incorporating my own style to create a unique twist on Maldivian cuisine. Aqua has an incredible reputation for great seafood in the Maldives and I look forward to working alongside Executive Chef, Indika Prasanna and his team to try and draw inspiration from the wonderful produce they have access to. I’m intrigued to see what the Maldives has to offer” says Emily.

“Aqua has an incredible reputation for great seafood in the Maldives, and we know Emily’s experience working with fresh produce in Cornwall will fit in perfectly with the dishes we emulate on the island. With six restaurants and bars, Coco Bodu Hithi celebrates and offers a variety of exquisite cuisines, taking inspiration from the Maldives and further afield – and we can’t wait to have Emily join us and to create memorable dishes for our guests” says Siraj Waseem, Group General Manager of Coco Collection.

The culinary residency with Chef Emily Scott is just one of the many ways that Coco Collection is committed to providing its guests with exceptional and innovative dining experiences. The group’s resorts offer a wide range of dining options, from fine dining to casual dining, all of which feature fresh, seasonal ingredients and creative dishes that showcase the best of Maldivian cuisine.