Awards
One&Only Reethi Rah receives top honours in Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
Kerzner International has announced the recognition of One&Only and Atlantis Resorts in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.
A total of eight properties achieved accolades in the awards, including One&Only The Palm which was crowned #1 Resort in the Middle East and One&Only Mandarina which was voted #23 in the Best Resorts in the World.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers voted in the survey, rating their travel experiences across the globe. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgement of excellence within the travel sector.
“We are honoured that once again many of our resorts are included in the annual Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International.
“This recognition by our loyal guests acknowledges our colleagues around the world and their dedication to delivering exceptional service, ultra-luxurious accommodations, unique wellness experiences and world-class destination dining, in one-of-a-kind destinations. We will continue to go above and beyond the expectations of our guests and esteemed community, and innovate and transform the hospitality industry.”
With the breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s soaring skyline, One&Only The Palm is an elegant beachfront oasis nestled peacefully on Dubai’s Palm Island. Guests can discover the culinary artistry of three Michelin-starred Chef Yannick Alléno, unwind at the indulgent Guerlain Spa, or bask in the sunshine at one of the Villa’s private pools or along the exclusive beach.
Set upon a rare undeveloped stretch of Riviera Nayarit coastline in Mexico, One&Only Mandarina is a rare haven in nature, overlooking the Pacific Ocean with dramatic vistas and an awe-inspiring beachfront rainforest setting. The resort is a hidden retreat complete with secluded eco-designed treehouses and clifftop villas, swimmable shores, destination dining from Chef Enrique Olvera, exclusive spa treatments from Tata Harper, active and mindful experiences, and an environment crafted for reconnection.
Leading entertainment destination Atlantis The Palm is one of Dubai’s most iconic resorts. Known as the culinary destination in the region, guests can take their pick from a collection of 29 world-renowned restaurants including Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Hakkasan, Nobu, En Fuego, Seafire Steakhouse & Bar, and award-winning underwater restaurant, Ossiano. The resort is also home to award-winning waterpark, Aquaventure, and one of the largest open-air marine habitats in the world featuring The Lost Chambers Aquarium.
An oasis on its own peninsula overlooking the dramatic coastline of the Sea of Cortez, One&Only Palmilla is the iconic luxury retreat in Los Cabos, Mexico. The beloved resort’s suite of offerings includes world-renowned service, a variety of fine-dining options including immersive culinary experiences from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and an unrivalled spa, wellness, fitness, and beauty program.
The Palace, Arabian Court and Residence & Spa create the wondrous destination One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai. These three distinctive environments flow seamlessly into one another and lie along a kilometre of private coastline within 65 acres of scented gardens that pay tribute to Arabian hospitality. After days spent in the sun, nights are filled with fine dining from three Michelin starred chef Mauro Colagreco.
The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this destination delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants under one roof than anywhere else in the world.
Framed by the towering natural wonder of Table Mountain, One&Only Cape Town is a tranquil enclave nestled in the heart of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. With award-winning sommeliers, world-renowned Nobu restaurant, exclusive Spa Island and other endless opportunities to relax or explore the city through curated experiences, the newly reimagined resort provides an unforgettable home for guests to discover South Africa’s thriving capital.
One&Only Reethi Rah, with six kilometres of private coastline and 12 powder-soft white sand beaches, is the ultimate all-villa resort offering unprecedented privacy with beach or over-water villas designed by renowned designer Jean-Michel Gathy.
The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.
Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives achieves Google Eco-Certification for exemplary sustainable tourism efforts
Dusit Thani Maldives has proudly secured the esteemed Google Eco-Certification as a tribute to its exceptional commitment to sustainable tourism practices and proactive environmental conservation.
The Google Eco-Certification stands as a testament to Dusit Thani Maldives’ unyielding dedication to advancing eco-conscious hospitality and reducing the resort’s carbon footprint, all while delivering unrivaled guest experiences. This accomplishment underscores the resort’s persistent pursuit of harmonizing luxury, nature, and responsible tourism.
Mr. Reinhold Johann, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed his gratitude, stating, “The Google Eco-Certification is a profound honor for Dusit Thani Maldives, reflecting our unwavering pledge to preserving the environment and fostering responsible travel. We firmly believe that luxury and sustainability can seamlessly coexist, and this recognition propels us to innovate further and lead the charge in sustainable tourism both in the Maldives and on a global scale.”
Dusit Thani Maldives has implemented a variety of initiatives aimed at diminishing its ecological impact and nurturing the local ecosystem, including:
Energy Efficiency: The resort has invested substantially in energy-efficient technologies and systems, such as solar panels and LED lighting, resulting in a noteworthy reduction in energy consumption.
Water Conservation: Employing advanced water management techniques, Dusit Thani Maldives has successfully minimized water usage through strategies like desalination processes and the incorporation of water-saving fixtures.
Marine Conservation: The resort actively participates in marine conservation endeavors, including coral propagation initiatives and routine reef clean-ups, with a primary focus on safeguarding and rejuvenating the delicate marine ecosystem of the Maldives.
Community Engagement: Collaborating closely with local communities, Dusit Thani Maldives spearheads educational and sustainability projects, instilling a sense of responsibility towards nature and bolstering the livelihoods of nearby residents.
Waste Management: With a robust emphasis on waste reduction, recycling, and environmentally-conscious waste disposal methods, the resort takes deliberate actions to prevent the contamination of both land and oceans.
The Google Eco-Certification serves as a distinct emblem of Dusit Thani Maldives’ resolute commitment to ecologically sound operations. Through the attainment of this esteemed certification, the resort aspires to inspire other participants within the hospitality sector to embrace sustainable practices and actively contribute to the preservation of our planet.
In the year 2022, Dusit Hotels and Resorts solidified its position as the pioneering hotel chain in Thailand to procure 100% organic jasmine rice across all its properties within the nation. This sourcing is achieved through direct purchases from small-scale farms in northeastern Thailand, which not only furnishes nutritional benefits to patrons and personnel but also generates a sustainable income stream for the supported communities. Furthermore, the company initiated the procurement of cage-free eggs for six of its hotels, with plans to extend similar projects as part of its ongoing enhancement of supply chain management.
Awards
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi bestowed prestigious Les Clefs d’Or in recognition of service excellence and elegance
First individuals in the Maldives and first concierge team in South Asia to receive
The Golden Keys
Five members of the personal concierge team at Waldorf Astoria Maldives have been awarded the prestigious Les Clefs d’Or, becoming the first Hilton team in South Asia to receive the honor.
“I’m incredibly proud of the team and our united commitment to welcoming our guests to experience unforgettable moments that are unique to this beautiful corner of the Indian Ocean,” explains Etienne Dalançon, General Manager, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. “Each award we have won in the past three years has brought new impetus to our mission to deliver exceptional and intuitive service. The Les Clefs d’Or is truly a special honor, and I am confident our future guests will discover how the award has helped our signature brand of Waldorf Astoria hospitality evolve and mature.”
The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi concierge team delivers their award-winning service with the remarkable natural beauty of the Maldives as the backdrop. The resort is an unforgettable island escape nestled among white sands and caressed by crystal azure waters, with a wealth of experiences to discover. It features 119 reef, beach and overwater villas spanning across three interconnected islands, including an independent private island with dedicated staff and luxury amenities. Guests can experience culinary excellence through 11 distinctive dining venues, a world-class lifestyle spa sanctuary and fitness center, a children’s club, a watersports and diving center, and diversified activities for all generations. The exclusive tropical enclave captures the essence of timeless luxury, allowing guests to create memories that last a lifetime.
Les Clefs d’Or, known as the Golden Keys, is an international association of the world’s finest hotel concierges. Founded in Paris in 1929, the association embodies a tradition of excellence, service, and integrity that has thrived for nearly a century. The Golden Keys emblem is worn proudly and symbolizes unparalleled service and expertise. For a concierge to wear Les Clefs d’Or, they must demonstrate exceptional dedication, knowledge, and the ability to deliver the highest level of personalized service.
In a remarkably short space of time since opening in 2019, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has risen to become the ultimate host for guests seeking a one-of-a-kind vacation and cultural experience against the scenes of the South Malé Atoll’s natural beauty. In addition to winning Les Clefs d’Or, the resort has also earned remarkable accolades in the 2022 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, securing the title of the No. 1 Best Resort Hotel in Asia and a listing as No. 3 Best Resort Hotel in the world. Furthermore, Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, has honored the resort with the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award.
Adds Dalançon, “Les Clefs d’Or is a beautiful metaphor for unlocking unforgettable guest experiences. This accolade will add further momentum to our mission to reimagine modern-day luxury and craft experiences that uphold the Waldorf Astoria’s iconic heritage and reflect the fabric of the Maldives.”
