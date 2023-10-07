Dusit Thani Maldives named among region’s best resorts  in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023

Dusit Thani Maldives is delighted to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award for the year 2023. This esteemed recognition reflects the unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences that Dusit Thani Maldives consistently delivers to its guests. This esteemed nomination serves as a testament to the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences in the Maldives.

Condé Nast Traveler, one of the world’s leading travel publications, annually conducts the Readers’ Choice Awards to recognize the best hotels, resorts, cities, airlines, and cruise lines worldwide, as chosen by its discerning readers. Dusit Thani Maldives stood out among thousands of contenders, showcasing its commitment to excellence and dedication to providing exceptional hospitality.

“It is truly an honor to receive the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award for 2023. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, as well as the loyalty of our valued guests. We are deeply grateful to our guests and the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for their continued support,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.

Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.

Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.

Dusit Thani Maldives extends its heartfelt gratitude to its guests, partners, and associates for their continuous support. The resort remains committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travelers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.

For reservations or more information about Dusit Thani Resort Maldives, please visit website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com