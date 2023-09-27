News
JOALI BEING partners with world-renowned German doctor, aesthetics expert Dr Barbara Sturm
On the pristine isle of Bodufushi in Raa atoll, JOALI BEING- the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives – will offer guests Dr Barbara Sturm’s world-acclaimed non-surgical anti-ageing treatments and methods for rejuvenating the skin. Redefining the meaning of wellbeing getaways, JOALI BEING has worked closely with Dr Sturm to bring seven carefully selected signature treatments to the resort, where she is a regular visitor.
Treatments include the signature STURMGLOW™️ Facial – designed to nourish and awaken the skin and restore complexion’s natural glow, Super Anti-Aging Facial – for replenishing moisture resulting in a smoother and more youthful complexion, Darker Skin Tones Facial – specially formulated for melanin-rich skin to help hydrate and calm skin, reduce hyperpigmentation and minimise pores, Brightening Facial to help refresh the complexion and even skin tone, Men’s Facial which has been designed specifically to meet the needs and challenges of men’s skin and Adult Acne Facial and Teen Acne Facial – to help with the treatment of blemishes and breakouts. Guests can also add micro-needling to their facials which stimulates the production of collagen.
Modern science and long-honoured traditions are at the heart of JOALI BEING to guide guests on a journey of self-discovery and renewal. A dedicated expert team of naturopaths, therapists and movement experts aims to work with guests every step of the way to help set intentions nurture and co-create moments of ‘wonder and transcendence.’
The Four Pillars of JOALI BEING includes:
- MIND: Cultivate contentment and peace of mind through sound therapy and mind and body practices
- SKIN: Illuminate the skin with rejuvenating therapies that draw equally from timeless rituals and the world’s most advanced research
- MICROBIOME: Form a deeper understanding of the connection between body, mind and nutrition while building eating habits around the body’s circadian rhythm
- ENERGY: Rebalance the nervous system and optimise energy flow through intelligent movement practices and restorative therapies
Known for its transformative 360 wellbeing experiences, it offers a hybrid of healing and restorative practices alongside fitness and wellbeing experts paired with its unique transformative spaces – including hydrotherapy, movement and sound healing treatments – to help nourish guests from within. Likewise, Dr Sturm’s philosophy is firmly built around an anti-inflammatory lifestyle which includes maintaining an anti-inflammatory diet and choosing skincare products rich in anti-inflammatory ingredients to replenish hydration and nutrition levels, promote telomerase activation and encourage exosome activity – key mediators in cell-to-cell communication that play pivotal roles in reducing inflammation during ageing.
“As a regular visitor to JOALI BEING, I know that we share the same philosophy when it comes to treating the skin, as such, this partnership came naturally to us. We understand the benefits and importance of leading an anti-inflammatory lifestyle and incorporating a skincare routine that focuses on healing and repairing,” says Dr Sturm.
“My whole skincare philosophy is focused on combating inflammation and its consequences and healing the skin with advanced ingredient science and the anti-inflammatory lifestyle is the key for me. We are bombarded every day with inflammatory influences, from harsh skincare ingredients to UVA and UVB rays, stress, tailpipe emissions, HEV rays, smoking and drinking and sugar. If we learn what inflammatory and anti-inflammatory influences are, we can adjust our lifestyle accordingly. It will have both an immediate and long-term effect on skin ageing and your overall health. Adequate sleep, getting daily exercise, avoiding excess alcohol, sugar, fried and processed foods, and flour while eating anti-inflammatory foods like avocados, salmon, olive oil, tomatoes, nuts, dark berries and green tea are my constants for daily self-care.”
JOALI BEING further offers wellbeing programmes ranging from five nights to three weeks designed around its key pillars curated for each guest and their needs through Intelligent Movement Analysis and Integrative Health Assessment. These can also be tailored towards areas of strength and vitality, mental clarity and wellbeing. hormonal balance, women’s health, digestive and weight rebalance, restorative sleep as well as movement and alignment for good health and immunity.
Enver Arslan, Area General Manager for JOALI brand says: “Using our own tools, we can determine each area of improvement required to help build a robust wellbeing experience tailored to our guests – which also applies to their skin. This can range from a tailor-made fitness and mental wellbeing programme alongside a dedicated dietary plan. As soon as a guest checks in, we give them the option to take a wellbeing consultation to determine what can be done to help them on their improvement journey.”
Business
Villa Resorts hosts over 200 travel agents from India to showcase its transformation
Villa Resorts, a leading Maldivian resort group, recently hosted a series of events for over 200 travel agents from India.
The events were held to highlight the company’s recent rebranding and to familiarise travel agents with the significant changes made as part of its strategic Blue Ocean Shift.
Villa Resorts has a significant market presence in India, and the events were part of the company’s ongoing efforts to work closely with its partners to showcase its transformation and enhancements in its products and services.
The familiarisation events drew over 200 participants, making it one of the largest series of events for travel agents ever hosted by a Maldivian resort group.
Villa Resorts plans to continue hosting similar events throughout the coming year to promote its growing portfolio of resorts to the Indian market.
News
Villa Nautica, Villa Park receive prestigious honours at TopHotels Award
Villa Nautica and Villa Park have been honoured with two prestigious awards, cementing their positions as leaders in the world of luxury hospitality.
TopHotels.ru, a renowned authority in the travel industry, has recognised both resorts for their outstanding commitment to excellence, bestowing upon them the highly coveted Tophotels Digital Hospitality Award and the esteemed title of Top 100 Best Resort Hotels in the World for 2022.
TopHotels Annual Hotel Rating is a highly regarded international quality award within the hospitality industry, focusing on a hotel’s performance in the tourist market. The rankings are determined through meticulous analysis of behavioural data from TopHotels users, representing genuine feedback and support from guests.
This exclusive list showcases 100 exceptional resorts worldwide. Impressively, only seven hotels from the Maldives made it to this prestigious ranking, with the order not following traditional rankings but instead arranged based on total review scores by the end of 2022.
In addition to their inclusion in the Top 100 list, Villa Nautica and Villa Park have also received the Tophotels Digital Hospitality Award for their exemplary online reputation management. This award recognises hotels that actively engage the audience to maintain an impeccable online presence, emphasising guest communication and the accuracy of information provided.
The list of award winners comprises hotels from seven countries, with a noteworthy presence of four resorts from the Maldives. This recognition underscores the global appeal and high-quality standards upheld by Villa Nautica and Villa Park.
For more information about Villa Resorts, please visit villaresorts.com.
News
Discover Paradise with exclusive day-use package of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
Making plans for the upcoming weekends or holidays? Grand Park Kodhipparu is here with an exclusive invitation to enjoy a new special offer for Maldivian nationals, and work permit holders planning to get away from the humdrum of daily life and escape to a luxury paradise to spend the day.
This tropical invitation extends to everyone looking to enjoy time away from the ordinary and, indulge in serious beach downtime or even something a bit more special. The package makes the perfect combination of a host of value additions, remarkable discounts, complimentary benefits, and transfers for hard-working travel enthusiasts to take a much-deserving break, reconnect with nature, and dine out on panoramic views.
The Day Visit Package includes:
- Access to Private Beaches: With exclusive access to the resort’s private beaches Dhigu, Veli, and Dhivehi, you are invited to soak up the sun on the soft, powdery sands.
- Poolside Bliss: Take a dip in the resort’s infinity pools and enjoy endless views of the Indian Ocean while sipping on refreshing cocktails or mocktails of choice.
- Delectable Dining: A sumptuous extravaganza of meals, featuring a wide range of local and international favourites, to be enjoyed at Edge or Breeze dining outlets.
- Water Sports and Activities: Adventurous souls are invited to partake in various water sports activities, such as snorkelling, paddle boarding, and kayaking, all with expert guidance.
- Spa and Wellness: Indulge in ultimate relaxation with exclusive discounts on spa treatments and wellness services, including massages and complimentary yoga sessions.
- Complimentary Speedboat Transfers: A mere 20-minute ride, provided on a complimentary basis to reach our paradise island in ultimate comfort.
For reservations and more information visit: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/day-visit-package-maldives/
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives opens on Sept 23
-
News1 week ago
Soneva Secret revealed: A new, ultra-bespoke resort concept from Soneva
-
News1 week ago
#SenseTheMoment escape to Angsana Velavaru Maldives with Vietnam’s acclaimed singer, top travel blogger Quang Vinh
-
Drink1 week ago
Nova Maldives to hold three-day event with visit of highly acclaimed Champagne house Nicolas Maillart
-
News1 week ago
Lily Hotels elevates guest experience with airport lounge, luxury vehicle at Noovilu Seaplane Terminal
-
Action1 week ago
ROBINSON NOONU offers exciting sports, well-being events for guests
-
News1 week ago
ELE | NA wins Readers’ Choice Favourite Spa Brand at GlobalSpa Awards 2023
-
News6 days ago
Celebrate festive ‘Moments in our Hearts’ at Angsana Velavaru Maldives