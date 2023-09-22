Entertainment
Aussie music sensation Delta Goodrem confirms 2024 performances at Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that Delta Goodrem will return in 2024.
Following successful concerts at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives in May earlier this year, organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed that singer songwriters Delta Goodrem and Matt Copley will return to the idyllic private island resort 18 – 25 May 2024 for a series of intimate concerts on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop bar. The Music in Paradise series of events throughout the year make it possible for fans to get up close and personal with music stars at the private island where the party continues long into the night.
An ‘Early Bird’ Gold Experience package has been released for A$3,540 per person, twin share (normally A$4,250) for 7 nights staying in a Beach View Villa and including:
• Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
• 3 Intimate Performances
• Music in Paradise Gift Bag
• Music in Paradise signed Event Poster
• Event commemorative t-shirt
• Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
• Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
• Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
• Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa daily
• Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
• Two group scuba dives a day for licensed divers (Resort T&Cs apply)
• Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional packages are also available at https://www.musicinparadise.com.au/event/delta-goodrem-live-in-the-maldives/
With five #1 albums, nine #1 singles, 17 top-10 hits, 12 Australian ARIA Awards, a Silver Logie TV Award and three World Music Awards, Delta Goodrem is an artist in the truest sense and makes giving back a focus in her life through philanthropy and her Delta Goodrem Foundation.
Her first album, Innocent Eyes, was one of the highest-selling debut albums in Australian history. The album spent a record-breaking 29 weeks at #1 and Delta became the first-ever artist to have five #1 singles on the Australian charts from a debut album and was awarded the Australian ARIA Albums Artist of the Decade in 2010 having sold more albums and singles than any other domestic or international artist over the decade.
Delta’s repertoire includes duets with Tony Bennett, Michael Bolton, Men at Work, LeAnn Rimes and Olivia Newton-John. She has toured with Ricky Martin and Andrea Bocelli. Written songs for a number of superstar artists including Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John. Delta starred as “Grizabella” in Andrew Lloyd Webber ’s award-winning musical CATS in Australia. She has represented Australia performing at two Commonwealth Games.
With a television resume that started at the age of seven so much of her life has been lived in the public eye. At 16 she joined the cast of prime-time show “Neighbours”. For 9 years she was the longest serving coach on The Voice Australia and a coach on Voice Kids. In 2018, Delta starred in the lead role of her mentor, idol, and good friend, Olivia Newton-John in the superstar’s biopic, Hopelessly Devoted to You.
Delta supports a number of charities and Foundations – serving as Patron of The Kinghorn Cancer Centre and has a long-standing ambassadorial relationship with Starlight Children’s Foundation, Make-A-Wish, Sony Foundation and Global Citizen.
“We are thrilled that Delta Goodrem and Matt Copley are returning to Kandooma Maldives again next year. The performances were out of this world earlier this year. I think these events which are presented by our partners Music in Paradise offer something very magical for guests who truly do get to mingle with the stars,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“We’ve got a series of events planned for 2024 but for now we are excited to let fans know that early bird offers are now open and available to book with confirmed dates.” he added.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas for their stay. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas as well as the Kandoo Kids’ Club and activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate in tranquility and escape for body and mind. Visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com
For guests keen to know how Delta’s Kandooma Maldives concert was earlier this year, get a taste from the Wrap up Video here:
Entertainment
Renowned Saxophonist Elizaveta Yurgina brings mesmerising jazz performance to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives
Elizaveta Yurgina also known as Eliza Sax is a critically acclaimed saxophonist, composer, and band leader who is set to captivate audiences with her extraordinary talent during an exclusive performance at various dining venues at the breathtaking Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives this August. This highly anticipated event promises to be an unforgettable evening of jazz and soulful melodies, showcasing Yurgina’s virtuosity and artistic brilliance.
Hailing from Moscow, Eliza has amassed a remarkable list of accolades throughout her career. In 2018 she emerged victorious in the prestigious Musical Diamond Competition held in Spain, solidifying her status as one of the most exceptional saxophonists in the world. Her incredible musicianship and innate ability to connect with audiences have also earned her recognition at renowned events such as the Moscow Jazz Festival 2023, Ural Music Night in Ekaterinburg, Jazz at the Hermitage, and Gnesin-Jazz.
This spring, Eliza embarked on a highly successful tour in Armenia, mesmerising audiences with her original compositions and captivating performances. Her band, comprising exceptional musicians, showcased their versatility and ability to seamlessly blend various musical influences, creating a truly unique and enchanting experience for concertgoers.
Eliza’s talent extends beyond her solo career, as she has had the privilege of collaborating with esteemed artists and ensembles. Notably, she joined forces with Oleg Lundstrem’s orchestra, a legendary name in the jazz world, showcasing her ability to seamlessly integrate her sound into larger ensembles. Additionally, her versatile abilities have led her to star in several musical TV projects, further cementing her reputation as a multifaceted artist.
Eliza’s exclusive engagement at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives promises to be an extraordinary affair, as she creates an ambiance of sophistication and musical brilliance against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian paradise. Guests will be treated to a memorable evening of soulful saxophone melodies. Whether playing breathtaking renditions of classic ballads or infusing energetic beats into modern hits, Eliza Sax’s performances promise to transport listeners on a euphoric musical journey.
With 14 bars and restaurants, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi prides itself on its exemplary cuisine. From award-winning Italian delicacies at Trio; mixology classes at Water’s Edge; a live show-cooking Japanese experience at Teppanyaki; French cuisine at the award-winning overwater restaurant Flavours; Asian fusion at Bamboo and Maldivian seafood at Islander’s Grill – Sun Siyam Iru Fushi satisfies the most sophisticated of taste buds.
Nestled in the natural beauty of Noonu Atoll, a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, the five-star Sun Siyam Iru Fushi spans 52 acres and boasts 221 villas and suites, perfecting the balance between rustic charm and understated luxury. This is a true island playground for families, groups of friends, couples and honeymooners alike. An award-winning Spa by Thalgo France with more than 140 treatments to choose from, makes this tropical island the perfect wellness getaway. And for families, kids under 15 sleep and eat for free with two paying adults in the same room and all whilst enjoying and discovering local marine life at Nemo’s Reef and recreational activities at Koamas Kidz Club.
To find out more visit www.sunsiyam.com, browse the offers to book your stay, or follow the resort on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.
Entertainment
JLF Soneva Fushi showcases inspiring literature and music in Malé
International authors and local talents to take centre stage at a one-day event in the capital
To celebrate the return of the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’ to Soneva Fushi’s award-winning shores, a special one-day Festival showcase will be held at the Maldives National University in Malé on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The free-to-attend event will bring together the nation’s local talents and international creatives for an inspiring cultural programme featuring book signings with acclaimed authors, thought-provoking readings and live music performances, as well as a welcome speech by the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives HE Munu Mahawar and Managing Director of Festival producers Teamwork Arts, Sanjoy K. Roy.
Meet and mingle with JLF Soneva Fushi speaker Christina Lamb, the Chief Foreign Correspondent at The Sunday Times and one of Britain’s leading foreign journalists, as well as a bestselling author. Having reported from many of the world’s hotspots, from Afghanistan to Ukraine, Lamb has authored 10 books, including Our Bodies, Their Battlefields and What War Does to Women, and co-wrote I Am Malala with Malala Yousafzai. Acclaimed author, skin cancer specialist, philanthropist and professor Sharad P. Paul will also be speaking at the event. The author of The Genetics of Health and Skin: A Biography, Paul was awarded the prestigious Ko Awatea International Excellence Award for Leading Health Improvement on a Global Scale.
Published Maldivian authors will also be taking to the stage to discuss prose and poetry, including Nadha Ibrahim Zuhair whose first book, Between the Stills and Pauses, was published in August 2022; Aminath Shirneem, the author of A Medium Rare Heart and The One with the Blue Pages; and Ahmed Mahid who is known for his popular serialised short stories and contributions toOcean Weekly. Local music talents are also in the spotlight with musicians Dhifoo and Zayaan showcasing their signature style of music that blends several genres to present captivating performances of English, Dhivehi and French songs, as well as dynamic instrumentals.
Taking place from May 12 – 21, 2023, the second edition of JLF Soneva Fushi brings the best of art, music and literature to the pristine sands of Kunfunadhoo in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Special Festival Day Passes are now available for USD 300, which includes full access to the vibrant programme of insightful talks and workshops, gala celebrations on the sand and electric live entertainment, as well as lunch with soft beverages, and access to Soneva’s signature chocolate and ice cream parlours.
To view the one-day Festival showcase programme, click here
Entertainment
Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives welcomes new in-house salsa dancers
Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives Welcomes New In-House Salsa Dancers
The Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has recently welcomed a new addition to its team – professional Salsa dancers Johanna Bremont and Roy Gomez. Originally from France and Mexico, the dance couple is ready to share their experience with guests at the resort.
The luxury resort offers free group Salsa dance sessions every day from 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm at the beach, where guests can learn some new moves and have fun. Those who want to take their skills to the next level can also book a private tutorial with Johanna and Roy.
After learning some new moves, guests can showcase their newly acquired skills on the dancefloor at the ONU Bar every evening from 9.00 pm to 11.00 pm. Good vibes and a fun atmosphere are guaranteed!
Set in the heart of the pristine Noonu Atoll, Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is a luxury resort that offers guests five-star services that are fully personalised to their needs. Designed as a destination for relaxing and rejuvenating escapes, the resort offers a high degree of privacy and an array of luxurious villas located both overwater and on the beach.
Located in Noonu Atoll, one of the country’s most pristine atolls, the resort is a scenic 45-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport in the capital city of Malé. With the addition of the new in-house Salsa dancers, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is committed to providing a unique and unforgettable experience for its guests.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Ifuru Island Maldives opens on Sept 23
-
Featured1 week ago
Award-winning Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives launches indulgence winter offer
-
Honeymoon1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru: Epitome of romance in heart of Maldives
-
News4 days ago
Soneva Secret revealed: A new, ultra-bespoke resort concept from Soneva
-
Insiders1 week ago
Vakkaru Maldives welcomes Sampath Hewawala as New Head Sommelier
-
Food1 week ago
Renowned Michelin-starred chef Tom Brown to host exclusive residency at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Siyam World
-
Celebration1 week ago
This festive season get ready, set and glow at Kandima Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Sharing inspirational moment with Paralympic gold medalist Gregory Burns and Maldives Association of Persons with Disabilities