Aussie music sensation Delta Goodrem confirms 2024 performances at Kandooma Maldives

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that Delta Goodrem will return in 2024.

Following successful concerts at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives in May earlier this year, organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed that singer songwriters Delta Goodrem and Matt Copley will return to the idyllic private island resort 18 – 25 May 2024 for a series of intimate concerts on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop bar. The Music in Paradise series of events throughout the year make it possible for fans to get up close and personal with music stars at the private island where the party continues long into the night.

An ‘Early Bird’ Gold Experience package has been released for A$3,540 per person, twin share (normally A$4,250) for 7 nights staying in a Beach View Villa and including:

• Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events

• 3 Intimate Performances

• Music in Paradise Gift Bag

• Music in Paradise signed Event Poster

• Event commemorative t-shirt

• Return shared Speedboat airport transfers

• Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival

• Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café

• Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa daily

• Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear

• Two group scuba dives a day for licensed divers (Resort T&Cs apply)

• Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee

Additional packages are also available at https://www.musicinparadise.com.au/event/delta-goodrem-live-in-the-maldives/

With five #1 albums, nine #1 singles, 17 top-10 hits, 12 Australian ARIA Awards, a Silver Logie TV Award and three World Music Awards, Delta Goodrem is an artist in the truest sense and makes giving back a focus in her life through philanthropy and her Delta Goodrem Foundation.

Her first album, Innocent Eyes, was one of the highest-selling debut albums in Australian history. The album spent a record-breaking 29 weeks at #1 and Delta became the first-ever artist to have five #1 singles on the Australian charts from a debut album and was awarded the Australian ARIA Albums Artist of the Decade in 2010 having sold more albums and singles than any other domestic or international artist over the decade.

Delta’s repertoire includes duets with Tony Bennett, Michael Bolton, Men at Work, LeAnn Rimes and Olivia Newton-John. She has toured with Ricky Martin and Andrea Bocelli. Written songs for a number of superstar artists including Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John. Delta starred as “Grizabella” in Andrew Lloyd Webber ’s award-winning musical CATS in Australia. She has represented Australia performing at two Commonwealth Games.

With a television resume that started at the age of seven so much of her life has been lived in the public eye. At 16 she joined the cast of prime-time show “Neighbours”. For 9 years she was the longest serving coach on The Voice Australia and a coach on Voice Kids. In 2018, Delta starred in the lead role of her mentor, idol, and good friend, Olivia Newton-John in the superstar’s biopic, Hopelessly Devoted to You.

Delta supports a number of charities and Foundations – serving as Patron of The Kinghorn Cancer Centre and has a long-standing ambassadorial relationship with Starlight Children’s Foundation, Make-A-Wish, Sony Foundation and Global Citizen.

“We are thrilled that Delta Goodrem and Matt Copley are returning to Kandooma Maldives again next year. The performances were out of this world earlier this year. I think these events which are presented by our partners Music in Paradise offer something very magical for guests who truly do get to mingle with the stars,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“We’ve got a series of events planned for 2024 but for now we are excited to let fans know that early bird offers are now open and available to book with confirmed dates.” he added.

Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas for their stay. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas as well as the Kandoo Kids’ Club and activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate in tranquility and escape for body and mind. Visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com

For guests keen to know how Delta’s Kandooma Maldives concert was earlier this year, get a taste from the Wrap up Video here: