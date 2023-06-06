Jumeirah Maldives appoints Brian D’Souza as Executive Assistant Manager Food & Beverage

Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island has announced the appointment of Brian D’Souza as the new Executive Assistant Manager – Food & Beverage.

With over 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Brian is poised to enhance the resort’s culinary offerings and elevate guests’ dining experiences to new heights.

Hailing from India, Brian brings a diverse background and an exceptional skill set to his new role. He has garnered extensive experience working with renowned international brands in Dubai, including Sheraton-Starwood, Wyndham Group, and Grand Midwest.

No stranger to the Maldives, Brian has held positions at multiple resorts including Niyama Private Island and Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru. His most recent role was serving as the Director of Food & Beverage at Waldorf Astoria Maldives, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing the resort’s dining journeys.

Taking charge as the Executive Assistant Manager – Food & Beverage, Brian will lead the Food & Beverage team and oversee the operations at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s exquisite dining establishments. At Shimmers, guests can bask in the beach club’s sunny ambiance while relishing a delightful array of Greek and Mediterranean dishes. Kayto, with its effortlessly cool atmosphere, showcases an enticing fusion of Peruvian and Japanese flavours. Completing the trio is Glow, an all-day dining destination where international cuisine takes centre stage, skilfully prepared by expert chefs. Under Brian’s leadership, these restaurants are poised to provide memorable culinary experiences, solidifying the resort’s reputation as a gastronomic destination in the Maldives.