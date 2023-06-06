Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa unveils Carbon Free Menu on World Environment Day

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has launched its innovative carbon free menu in celebration of World Environment Day. This initiative is a testament to the resort’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and showcases its efforts to align with Marriott International’s “Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction” as well as to provide guests with an exceptional dining experience while minimizing its ecological impact.

Led by Executive Chef Riccardo Pinna, the resort’s culinary team takes great pride in offering guests the freshest and most environmentally conscious dining options. Emphasizing its dedication to sustainable practices, the resort utilizes vegetables harvested directly from its very own Chef’s Garden. Spanning an impressive area of 130m2, the Chef’s Garden is a thriving green oasis, home to various plants such as tomatoes, lettuce, okra, bringers, basils, chilies, lemongrass, and many more. These organically grown vegetables are carefully nurtured by our landscapers, led by Ali Thakan, ensuring a steady supply of fresh and organic produce that significantly reduces the resort’s carbon footprint.

In addition to the fresh organic vegetables, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa puts great emphasis on supporting local communities and reducing food miles. The resort sources fish locally and directly from nearby fishermen who practice sustainable fishing methods. By collaborating with local suppliers, the resort ensures that guests can enjoy the flavors of Maldivian seas while minimizing the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation.

The Carbon Free menu offers an array of quintessential dishes such as Organic Watermelon and Tomato Jam with Local Coconut and Basil, Reef Fish Cooked in Coconut Water and Furanafushi Spinach, Reef Lobster Stew with Frisee Lettuce and Lemongrass, and many more available during dinner at Sea Salt Restaurant. Each dish reflects the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and showcases the rich flavors derived from locally sourced and organic ingredients.

As an advocate of environmental stewardship, General Manager, Mohamed El Aghoury said,”At Sheraton Maldives, we understand that every action counts when it comes to preserving our planet. The introduction of our carbon free menu is a significant step towards minimizing our ecological impact while delivering extraordinary culinary experiences to our guests.” He also added that by cultivating a diverse range of plants, the resort ensures a steady supply of organic produce, which significantly reduces the carbon footprint and enhances the quality of their dishes.

On World Environment Day, the resort also engaged with the community by organizing a special planting activity for their young guests. This hands-on experience aims to foster a connection between children and nature, promoting sustainable practices from an early age. Involving older guests, the resort planted 50 Dwarf Hybrid Coconut Trees around the resort in addition to its over 65 varieties of plants that grow naturally on the island.

The lush tropical Eden

Nestled on the natural island of Furanafushi, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is among the larger islands in North Male Atoll boasting some 142,000m2. The island’s fertile soil, enriched with essential nutrients, provides an ideal environment for the growth of diverse trees and plantations absorbing large amounts of carbon dioxide. Over 65 varieties of plants thrive on the island, including significant species such as Ficus Benghalisis or the Banyan Tree, which offers a large canopy that provides shelter from the scorching sun. The Maldivian people have historically consumed the Banyan Tree’s fruit for medicinal purposes, while its roots have been used to craft sailing boat booms. One of the biggest Banyan Tree on the island is recorded to start growing in early 1921. Another noteworthy plant species is Iron Wood, which has been utilized in traditional shipbuilding. Valued for its strength and durability, the Iron Wood serves as an alternative to nails, skilfully holding the planks of the hull together.

Recognizing the importance of nurturing the ecosystem, the resort has implemented a special decomposition program. Fallen leaves and woods are chipped and allowed to naturally decompose, ultimately transforming into nutrient-rich fertilizer. In addition, the resort also successfully converted a once-neglected trash area into a flourishing watermelon garden that yields a bountiful harvest of juicy, organic watermelons as well as soon to add cucumber and corn. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa remains steadfast in its mission to provide guests with a shared experience that aligns with sustainable principles. Through the preservation of its natural surroundings and the implementation of eco-friendly initiatives, the resort exemplifies the harmonious relationship between luxury and environmental consciousness.