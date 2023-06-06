JOALI BEING announces exciting programming working with global ‘Master Practitioners’ of wellbeing

On the pristine isle of Bodufushi in Raa atoll, JOALI BEING- the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives – has announced its programming for guests with focus on immersive wellbeing experiences curated by ‘Master Practitioners’ offering guests unrivalled expertise with personalised and results-driven transformative wellbeing menus to renew, uplift and inspire. Running from June to December early 2024, the menu presents a hybrid of healing and restorative practices alongside alternative methods of therapy, such as Holographic Memory Resolution and heart-centred wellbeing methodology, to name a few.

Redefining the meaning of wellbeing getaways, experts will work alongside JOALI BEING’s long-established network of specialists within its unique transformative spaces – including hydrotherapy, movement and sound healing treatments – to nourish guests and give them a new sense of ‘weightlessness’.

In keeping with JOALI BEING’s core methodology, the programme aims to fuse ancient Eastern and Western modern philosophies bringing leaders in alternative wellbeing practices to the destination.

The curated programme includes:

12 – 25 June – Andrea Stuto is JOALI BEING’S Master Trainer in Residence – and former professional beach tennis player and World Ranking No. 9 – will on hand to offer a full fitness screening, performance training and sports conditioning.

Using the heart-centred wellbeing methodology, focused on mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing, Rajesh Ramani and Smitha Jayakumar will help connect guests to their true potential through meditation, one-to-one mentoring and mind training sessions from 15 July to 14 August.

Holographic Memory Resolution® (2 – 29 October) will be led by Dr Rachel Maurice – a former anaesthesiologist – and will be giving guests effective and personalised tools and methods for powerful self-healing. Workshops include Luminous self-healing sessions and self-sabotage coaching.

Sound Healing with Aurelio Hammer (3 – 30 November) – embark on a resonant journey with sound designer, healer and educator, Aurelio, a pioneer in development and manufacture of innovative musical instruments specialising in sound healing.

Transformative Healing – fusing Eastern and Western healing traditions, Javier de Prado is a master of craniosacral and Watsu therapy, visceral manipulation and Osteothai. The massage techniques aim to transform from within and will be running from 23 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

Elevate Your Life (4 December – 4 January 2024) will see expert Sandro Thiara Mota bring his pioneering Mota Method to JOALI BEING. Using a combination of breathwork and high-performance fitness training offerings also include water nervous system resetting (Janzu), energy activation and breathwork and ice bath, water rebirthing plus stress management and the option to book a separate five-day programme with Mato.

At the heart of JOALI BEING is modern science and long-honoured traditions aimed at guiding guests on a journey of self-discovery and renewal. A dedicated expert team of naturopaths, therapists and movement experts aims to work with guests every step of the way to help set intentions, nurture and co-create moments of ‘wonder and transcendence.’

The Four Pillars of JOALI BEING includes:

MIND: Cultivate contentment and peace of mind through sound therapy and mind and body practices

SKIN: Illuminate the skin with rejuvenating therapies that draw equally from timeless rituals and the world’s most advanced research

MIRCOBIOME: Form a deeper understand of the connection between body, mind and nutrition while building eating habits around the body’s circadian rhythm

ENERGY: Rebalance the nervous system and optimise energy flow through intelligent movement practices and restorative therapies

JOALI BEING further offers wellbeing programmes ranging from five nights to three weeks designed around its key pillars curated for each guest and their needs through Intelligent Movement Analysis and Integrative Health Assessment. These can also be tailored towards areas of strength and vitality; mental clarity and wellbeing, hormonal balance, women’s health, digestive and weight rebalance, restorative sleep as well as movement and alignment for good health and immunity.

The sanctum includes 39 elevated treatment rooms including Areka – home to scientific therapies and diagnostic services, learning programs and alternative healing treatments plus fitness facilities; CORE – dedicated to movement specialists and further training rooms, a multipurpose studio and diagnostic room and Ocean Sala; a Hydrotherapy Hall, KAASHI, with focus on traditional healing through water including Banya inspired by Russian Banya and a Turkish Hammam; SEDA – the Sound Therapy Hall and the Discovery Sound Path spaces fuse music and vibrations. AKTAR – the on-site herbology centre allows JOALI BEING’S herbologist to create natural remedies, spices and essential oils for guests to enjoy. It also houses a library and hosts interactive workshops educating guests who wish to take part on the benefits of herbal teas plus learn how to make natural body creams, face masks and massage oils.

JOALI BEING’S chefs and nutritionists create a mix of healthy and indulgent dining options plus the option to take part in interactive nutritional cooking classes. FLOW is our open-plan interactive dining space, featuring three signature kitchens: SU serves ocean-to-table pescatarian cuisine; Plantae offers nourishing vegetarian and vegan fare and B’Well features JOALI BEING’s signature menu with meat and poultry options. MOJO is the island’s tropical beach sanctuary, located on a three-layered sundeck and offering an ideal spot for lunch paired with sundowners by the pool. The destination is also home to SAI tea lounge where guests are invited to explore an incredible range of homemade brews and take part in traditional ceremonies and learning sessions hosted by JOALI BEING’s resident tea sommelier. For scenic seaside dining, Ocean Sala is the perfect spot offering specialties like Wagyu beef, Japanese scallops and freshly caught lobster and tuna from Maldivian waters. Ideal for up to six sojourners, Teppanyaki, offers a private dining experience with focus on celebrating the ‘Joy of Weightlessness – a feeling of freedom, lightness and wonder.’ Astonishing views of the Gate of Zero set the stage for artistry at the grill, from the dextrous flip of a shrimp tail to the soaring arc of an egg in flight. Dining can also be taken on a private sea bank, immersed in nature outdoors surrounded by lush plants and trees, or in the bespoke wooden carved Turtle Treehouse.

Boasting 33 design-led beach villas and 35 over-water villas surrounded by crystalline lagoons amidst glorious tropical nature, offering thirteen different villa categories with two, three and four-bed room options. Designed to seamlessly blend with its natural surrounds using organic materials with structures reminiscent of temples, guests are greeted by artwork by Sculptor Seçkin Pirim – an organic shape representing the dissolution of the ego. Architects working in unison with design studios Autoban and Atolye4N – which also led the design concept of sister destination, JOALI Maldives – acted together to preserve the local landscape and nature using Biophilic principles with the goal to achieve harmony by eliminating negative vibrations and enhancing the energy flow of the island; whilst ensuring the forest and wildlife remained untouched.

JOALI BEING also offers a wealth of water adventures for guests – including stand up paddle boarding, diving and snorkelling experiences where guests of all ages can spot turtles, moray eels and manta rays – and learning experiences, including wellbeing and nutrition workshops offered by resident experts. Guests can also earn a PADI license at its Marine Centre. Alternatively, they can charter a luxury yacht or traditional Dhoni boat excursions and meet local Maldivian communities.