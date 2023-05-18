Corinthia Maldives announces opening in 2025

Corinthia Hotels, a leading luxury hotel brand based in Malta, has recently announced the signing of a hotel management agreement to operate a luxury resort in Maldives. The agreement was made with Maarah Pvt Ltd, a Maldivian entity affiliated with Maarah Holdings Ltd, a UAE company registered within the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The partnership between Corinthia Hotels and Maarah Pvt Ltd marks a significant milestone in the international operations of Niro Investment Group, a prominent Romanian investment company. The group has been actively expanding its presence in the Middle East and South Asia, and this venture in the Maldives solidifies its commitment to strengthening its global portfolio.

The development of the resort, situated on the breathtaking Kaafu Atoll, has already begun with early works on reclamation and the first phase of construction. The resort will comprise two islands, with the larger one hosting a 73-key luxury resort and the second, smaller island reserved for exclusive use by guests seeking an unparalleled private experience.

Scheduled to open its doors in the last quarter of 2025, the Corinthia Maldives will captivate visitors with its extraordinary aquatic-inspired architecture, designed by the renowned global firm HKS. Drawing inspiration from the graceful curves of the ocean’s majestic Manta Ray, both the main pavilion and the villas will showcase distinctive and captivating designs.

In addition to its architectural marvels, Corinthia Maldives will offer state-of-the-art wellness facilities, multiple fitness spaces, and an array of culinary delights. Five restaurants, operated by internationally renowned brands, will cater to the diverse tastes of guests, ensuring a memorable dining experience throughout their stay.

The strategic location of the resort, a mere 15-minute journey from Male International Airport, provides convenient accessibility for travelers. This proximity to the airport will not only enhance the guest experience but also create numerous employment opportunities for the local community, contributing to the growth of the Maldives’ booming tourism economy.