JOALI Maldives brings culinary art to life with Le Petit Chef

JOALI Maldives is renowned for bringing art to every corner of its breathtaking resort. From stunning architecture to world-class art installations, every detail at JOALI Maldives is designed to inspire and delight. And now, the resort is taking its commitment to art to a whole new level by bringing it to the dinner table – and off the canvas – with its latest culinary creation: Le Petit Chef.

The resort’s on-site Japanese restaurant, Saoke, has been transformed with the installation of Le Petit Chef, a one-of-a-kind culinary experience that blends technology and theatre to create a truly unforgettable meal and delight foodies and families alike.

But Le Petit Chef isn’t just about the food – it’s an immersive experience that invites diners to rediscover their inner child. From the moment the meal begins, guests are transported to a magical world where anything is possible. The charming animations and whimsical storyline make this a truly unique dining experience that is sure to captivate guests of all ages.

Le Petit Chef uses cutting-edge 3D mapping technology to project a tiny chef onto diners’ plates. Guests are then taken on a whimsical journey as the smallest chef in the world prepares a delicious six-course meal right before their eyes.

“We are thrilled to bring Le Petit Chef to JOALI Maldives,” said the resort’s General Manager, Enver Arslan. “This creative dining experience is the perfect addition to our already exceptional culinary offerings. We are confident that our guests will be blown away by the creativity, technology, and sheer fun of this incredible installation.”

Le Petit Chef will be available at Saoke for six months, offering guests a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience that they won’t soon forget. Whether a foodie looking to expand the palate or a family in search of a magical evening out, Le Petit Chef is the perfect choice for anyone seeking an unforgettable dining experience.

For further details and booking, please visit www.joali.com