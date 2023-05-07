Atmosphere Wellness corporate office expansion introduces Cluster Spa and Wellness Director and Master Wellness Trainer

Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd. has announced the expansion of its corporate office team to include a new Cluster Spa and Wellness Director and Master Wellness Trainer. The new positions will be responsible for overseeing the spa and wellness operations of all ELE I NA Spa locations, ensuring consistent quality and standards across all spas.

As Cluster Spa and Wellness Director, Yani Kartini will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of all ELE I NA Spa locations in the Maldives. She will oversee the development and implementation of spa and wellness programs, ensuring that they are aligned with the company’s mission and values. She will also work with each location to ensure that their operations are running smoothly and that they are meeting the company’s standards for quality, service, and sustainability.

In addition, as Master Wellness Trainer, Martina Crkonova will be responsible for training and certifying all ELE I NA Spa employees in wellness practices and standards. This will include training in areas such as holistic therapies, nutrition, fitness, and overall wellness.

“We are thrilled to welcome Yani and Martina to our team and to introduce these new positions to our corporate office,” said Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd. “With their extensive experience in the spa and wellness industry, Yani and Martina will be an invaluable asset in helping us to achieve our goal of providing exceptional spa experiences and promoting wellness and sustainability.”

The addition of the Cluster Spa and Wellness Director and Master Wellness Trainer positions is part of Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd.’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional spa experiences and promoting wellness and sustainability. The company looks forward to continuing to grow and expand its operations, while maintaining its commitment to quality, service, and sustainability.