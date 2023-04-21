Vakkaru Maldives appoints Janice Vigo as New Director of Spa

Vakkaru Maldives is pleased to announce the appointment of Janice Vigo as the new Director of Spa, responsible for overseeing daily spa operations, including staff training, treatments and retail, fitness facilities, including yoga, meditation and wellness programmes.

With over 17 years of experience in the luxury spa and hospitality industry, Janice brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in spa and wellness management to the team. Prior to this, she held senior positions at Six Senses Laamu Maldives. Other leading luxury properties she worked at include One & Only Kanuhura Maldives, Constance Ephelia Seychelles, Fregate Island Private Seychelles by Oetker Collection, and Babylon Warwick Hotel Baghdad.

Janice has diplomas in Spa Start-up Management from the Confederation of International Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (CIBTAC) and Spa Management from Raison d’Etre Spa & Wellness Consultancy. She is also certified in Oncology Massage for Cancer, Bentosa Fire Glass Cupping, Bamboo Massage, Ayurvedic Massage, Facials, Body Treatments, and Singing Bowls. She logged 200 hours in the RYT Hatha Yoga Teachers’ Training. In addition, she has also trained with international spa product brands such as Pevonia Botanica, Shiseido, Subtle Energy and Organic Pharmacy, and she has an excellent working knowledge of different spa-related software.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Vakkaru Maldives family and grateful to the management for placing their trust in me to lead the Merana Spa team and bring the spa experience to the next level,” said Janice. “The spa & wellness industry is becoming increasingly important and necessary. I believe that a holistic approach to enhance the quality of life, boosting emotional and physical well-being, and achieving balance within the body and mind is vital in today’s world.”

Commenting on her appointment, Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives, said, “Janice Vigo’s appointment as Director of Spa will further strengthen our commitment to providing guests with an exceptional spa experience. We are confident that her vast experience and spa and wellness management expertise will bring new ideas and innovations to the resort.”