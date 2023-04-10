Sheraton Maldives hosts Iftar to appreciate partners

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, recently hosted an Iftar to show their appreciation to their business partners. The event, held on April 8, was attended by travel agents, tour operators, travel media, and suppliers, and was hosted at the resort’s Anchorage bar, which offered stunning views of the sunset.

The Iftar dinner was a way for Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa to thank their partners for their ongoing support and collaboration. The guests were treated to a delicious meal, featuring traditional Maldivian cuisine and specialties from the Middle East, served in a beautiful setting that truly captured the essence of the Maldives.

Following the dinner, the top 5 tour operators were presented with appreciation awards to acknowledge their contributions and partnership with the resort. The awards were given in recognition of the tour operators’ exceptional work in promoting the resort and its offerings to travelers.

To further engage the attendees, a quiz was also held after the awards ceremony, with winners being awarded with free stays at the resort and dinner vouchers. The quiz was a fun way for the guests to learn more about the resort and the Maldives, while also having the chance to win some exciting prizes.

Speaking about the event, the General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, commented, “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to host this Iftar dinner to show our appreciation to our partners. Their support is crucial to our success, and we are grateful for their ongoing collaboration. It was a pleasure to spend the evening with them, and we hope to continue building strong relationships with each and every one of them.”

The Iftar dinner and awards ceremony was a great success, and it is a testament to Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa’s commitment to building strong partnerships with their business associates. The resort is known for its world-class hospitality and breathtaking views, and events like this demonstrate why it is such a popular destination among travelers.