Football players of future given chance to join pro coaching session at Amilla Maldives Resort

Former English Premiere League player, Robert Green, is set to lead a thrilling children’s football camp at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences this Easter. Robert will help kick off the opening of the resort’s Easter celebrations with the launch of his football sessions. He will also be conducting a two-hour Masterclass Boot Camp every day from April 7th to April 11th.

These exciting activities will be available for no extra charge for all children staying at the Baa Atoll resort. Participating kids will be awarded certificates and medals at the closing ceremony.

Robert played in both the Premier League and English Football League, as well as for the English national team. The 43-year-old first made his debut with Norwich City in 1999 and totalled 241 appearances for them, also making the PFA Team of the Year when they won the First Division in 2003-04.

Green then transferred to West Ham United, during which time he was Player of the Year in 2008, and went on to join Queens Park Rangers, winning the playoffs again in 2014. He then headed north in 2016 and spent two seasons with Leeds and two Premier League seasons with Huddersfield Town and Chelsea before retiring in 2019.

Green’s Football Camp at Amilla is part of a wider Easter programme offering all kinds of activities, experiences and fun for kids and adults alike. Incorporating both Easter and Orthodox Easter, the programme will run from April 7th to April 16th. This year’s Easter theme is Treasure Island, in honour of the classic tale by Robert Louis Stevenson. It follows Amilla’s hugely successful ‘A Night at the Grammies’-themed Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is located in Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, an area noted for its remarkable marine life. Manta Season in Baa Atoll begins around April, so Easter guests might get the chance to be able to admire these magnificent creatures in the wild as well, as part of the resort’s extensive excursions programme.

