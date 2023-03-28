The Ritz-Carlton Maldives launches new activities with Jean-Michel Cousteau as part of Ambassadors of the Environment programme

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is developing its environmental programming in its continued work with world-renowned oceanographic explorer and environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau. The resort, celebrated for sustainable infrastructure, will introduce new activities to its Ambassadors of the Environment program, starting with its youngest guests.

The exclusive initiative is led by Jean-Michel Cousteau, a team of marine naturalists and leading global scientists, to provide unique experiences with the preservation of our planet at its core. Guests are able to explore the ocean depths in the legacy of the great Cousteaus and join newly formed research teams in their work to monitor the ocean habitat with drone technology. The program invites guests to discover and engage in the natural world, and to understand how their actions can help preserve it for future generations.

New additions for the resort’s junior guests in 2023 include the below activities.

An Expedition of Microplastic

An in depth look into everything involved in plastics and how this affects us. Junior guests will take to the beach and capture sand samples for further exploration. The budding scientists will take their field work back to base where with the use of microscopes will learn about microplastics, how they impact life in the ocean and the cycle of that journey to humans.

Little Conservationists

A hands-on activity including a wide variety of science experiments and games to investigate the incredible properties of water. Learning why water is fun, strange and essential. Kids will get hands on and a little wet while they explore the amazing molecule of water, the water cycle, how humans are harming our water systems and what we can do to protect this precious resource.

Aquatic Micro World

Back out in the field, junior guests will join Jean-Michel Cousteau’s marine scientists to discover the micro world of organisms living in the ocean. Using special nets to collect plankton at the water’s edge, it’s back to the microscopes to learn more about these stunning little creatures up close and personal.

During Cousteau’s latest visit the explorer was able to share with guests and the resort community findings from three newly discovered dive sites. Activities included locating a discarded fishing net and assisting with its removal, to the discovery of a gestation site for a congregation of nurse sharks. In addition to a series of inspired talks, Q&As and hosted dives for the guests of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, Cousteau and the resort team spent time with children and students at the Dhiffushi School on a neighbouring island. Through sharing his story, latest work and research, Cousteau’s aim is to excite the regions’ future generations to champion the preservation of our natural world.

Cousteau comments. “Introducing the Ambassadors of the Environment program to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands was a dream come true. I’m honoured and proud that guests of all ages are able to participate in cutting edge programming curated by our naturalists. We aim to inspire and motivate people to appreciate the importance of protecting the nature that keeps our planet habitable, for us and all other species. Our message is always the same – protect our natural resources.”

He continues. “The health and richness of the coral reefs and the sustainable infrastructure of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands makes this one of the most exciting and impactful programs we have ever created.”

Committed to environmental education, the resort’s Ambassadors of the Environment program is designed for both adults and children, and since launching in 2021 has grown a progressive research community. Its collaborations are spearheading ground-breaking environmental studies, from the monitoring of ocean plastics with innovative conservation technology to the protection of threatened species including sea turtles. The program’s knowledge-share aims to influence guests and communities to live more sustainably with the belief that the world’s biggest investment to sustainability is in the planet’s youngest inhabitants.

