Sun Siyam Iru Fushi promotes Ahmed Ali to Director of Sales & Marketing, appoints Florante Abuton Jr as Assistant PR & Communications Manager

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is pleased to announce the promotion of Ahmed Ali (Adu) from Assistant Director of Sales & Marketing to Director of Sales and Marketing and welcomes Florante Abuton Jr. to the team as Assistant PR & Communications Manager.

Based on property, Adu has been a key component of the hotel’s sales and marketing team for the past five years. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing new business opportunities, creating, and executing marketing campaigns, managing a dynamic team of business development personnel, and leading and executing the sales and marketing strategies for Sun Siyam Iru Fushi.

His outstanding leadership skills, and his extensive understanding of the hotel and the Maldives tourism industry, as well as his ability to interact with clients and partners, have earned him recognition and respect from both his colleagues and key clients. Adu joined Sun Siyam Resorts in 2019 as Sales Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, and has since then been pivotal in growing sales and increasing revenue for the resort. Prior to that, he had a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry, having previously held several front office and sales positions at Soneva Resorts and South Lux Ari Atoll in the Maldives.

Originally from the Maldives, Adu has graduated from Taylor’s University in Malaysia in International Hospitality Management. He has a solid grasp of the business and a drive to quality that will help him succeed in his new role.

Abdullah Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi says: “We are confident that Adu will continue to excel in his new role and remain focused on developing creative ways to raise brand awareness and boost sales for Iru Fushi. His promotion is a testament to his hard work and dedication, as well as his talent and knowledge of the ever-evolving hospitality industry.”

Florante originates from the Philippines, is based on property as well, and joined the property earlier this year 2023. He will be assisting the Sun Siyam Iru Fushi sales & marketing team in all matters PR, communications, press, media, and marcomm related.

In addition to the day-to-day pr activities on the resort, Florante will support the Director of PR & Communications at Sun Siyam Resorts, in implementing the public relations, communications, and marcomm strategies, initiatives and projects for Sun Siyam Iru Fushi as well as looking after all press and media trips on the island.

With over 11 years of international experience in the hospitality industry and prior to moving to the Maldives, Florante worked for some of the biggest names in the hospitality and automotive industries, including Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, Nissan Middle East, Marriott International, Hilton Hotels, Emaar Hospitality, and, most recently, Lapita Dubai Parks and Resorts.

His background in hospitality and professional skill set in public relations, combined with his bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, makes him the perfect fit for this role.

Speaking about his new role, Florante said; “I am thrilled to be joining this magnificent Maldives resort and look forward to working with the incredible islanders and global teams to contribute to that wonderful and understated luxury Maldivian holiday experience, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has always been recognised for.”

Nestled in the natural beauty of Noonu Atoll and a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, the five-star Sun Siyam Iru Fushi spans 52 acres and boasts 221 villas and suites, perfecting the balance between rustic charm and understated luxury. This is a true island playground for families, groups of friends, couples and honeymooners alike. Guests can choose from a variety of meal plans and benefit from the excellent dine around program of 14 restaurants & bars, including French cuisine at the overwater restaurant Flavours; Asian fusion at Bamboo and freshly caught fish at Islander’s Grill. An award-winning Spa by Thalgo France with more than 140 treatments to choose from, make this tropical island the perfect wellness getaway. And for families, kids under 15 sleep and eat for free with two paying adults in the same room and all whilst enjoying and discovering local marine life at Nemo’s Reef and recreational activities at Koamas Kidz Club.