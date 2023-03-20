JW Marriott Maldives Resort introduces meaningful Easter programme for kids

Families are invited to journey to the Maldives for a fun-filled Easter celebration in the island paradise of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. From Easter-themed kids’ activities to a special ‘stay 10 nights, get all-inclusive’ offer, the multi-generational resort has everything covered to ensure a memorable holiday to cherish for a lifetime.

Surrounded by paradise on all sides, the Duplex Beach Pool Villa is an ideal option for larger families. With two bedrooms, the villa has loads of space from an outdoor dining area, separate living room, private pool and three bathrooms, and a spacious lounge in the upper level. Ensuring that guests are as close to nature as possible, the villas are surrounded by rich green foliage while being a few steps away from the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

Children will be kept entertained from April 8 to 17 as they hop along to the FAMiLY by JW™ Little Griffins Kids Club. Every day features a new Easter activity, including crafting bunny masks, hot cross bun decorating, Easter egg painting, rabbit hole digging and the ultimate bunny Olympics at the beach. The celebration continues with the eagerly awaited Little Griffins’ Easter egg hunt, sending little adventurers on the search for colourful wooden eggs and chocolate treats, ending with the chance to meet the Easter Bunny. Between chocolate, craft and a little competition, the kids club team’s creativity knows no bounds as the Easter pursuits keep big and little kids busy.

Open from 10am to 9:30pm daily, kids will be engaged with activities based on the Family by JW™ pillars of Creativity, Activeness and Culinary, that presents a diverse range of experiences that cater to all age groups, ensuring that families can unite and cherish their most significant moments. With a specially curated program, families can experience a sense of inspiration and togetherness that lasts throughout their journey.

To make the most of the line-up of Easter activities, guests who book a 10-night stay can enjoy a special promotion that upgrades their Bed & Breakfast package to the All-Inclusive “Savour the Endless” package. This exclusive deal features a multitude of dining experiences, including a one-time three-course beach dinner from the Aailaa menu, and a dedicated butler service.

For further information and reservations, contact jwmaldivesreservations@marriott.com or visit jwmarriottmaldives.com