Joy-filled easter celebration at JOALI Maldives

In celebration of the Easter weekend, JOALI Maldives has announced its jampacked schedule of activities between the 6th – 12th April 2023.

An ideal multi-generational family holiday destination, JOALI Maldives comprises 73 elegant and private beach and over-water villas and residences, all impeccably designed and able to cater for families of all sizes with 2, 3 and one 4-bedroom villa available.

Guests of all ages can discover endless opportunities for spectacular adventure, creativity, exhilaration and indulgence on “the Island of Joy”, with a specially curated week-long calendar to suit all interests.

Easter-themed Family Fun

Unique and Easter-inspired experiences will be available for children at the Muramas Kids Club, with parents welcome to join in the seasonal fun. To start the day on a sweet note, children can bake and decorate their own bunny-shaped cinnamon rolls before enjoying plenty of Easter-themed games; such as “hop and pop”, a bunny run, and of course island egg hunts. Arts and crafts will include egg painting, making toy bunnies out of socks, Easter wreath making using Maldivian flowers, Easter-themed face painting, cotton wall bunny crafting, and bunny mask painting.

Tailor-made Easter egg treasure hunts are available for the whole family to participate in throughout the Easter celebrations.

Culinary Creations

To help create an unforgettable holiday experience this Easter, JOALI Maldives will be hosting indulgent culinary feasts at Vandhoo and Bellini’s; Levant-inspired TUH’U restaurant; and at Saoke, with Executive Chef Yamamoto on island to host specially curated menus at the overwater Japanese restaurant. Easter Sunday will begin with an extravagant beachside brunch, followed by a sunset cocktail reception and evening feast for all.

Guests staying at JOALI Maldives over the Easter period can participate in gastronomic experiences with sushi-making classes at Saoke, Chef-led garden tours and salad making sessions, and evening mixology masterclasses. Children can also enjoy a Junior Teppanyaki experience at Saoke, as well as “Little Chef” cooking classes and junior juice mixology.

Art Workshops

Located within JOALI’s own Art Studio and led by the resort’s Resident Artist, Nataliya Kuleshova, this Easter guests can take part in private ceramic art classes; including ceramic painting, ceramic creation workshops, and ceramic glazing.

As the Maldives’ first and only immersive art resort, guests can use their own art-map to explore the island’s interactive art trail. From sculptures to paintings to tapestry to clothing pieces, created in collaboration with international artists and local artisans, JOALI’s art pieces aim to promote messaging around sustainability, nature and community to its guests.

Marine Life Magic

Throughout Easter, guests at JOALI Maldives can enjoy private speedboat trips for scuba-diving, Big Game fishing, sunset cruises, turtle snorkelling trips and dolphin quests.

Closer to shore, guests can enjoy jet ski rides, parasailing, glass-bottom kayaking, paddleboarding, semi-submarine tours, and sea-bob adventures. Budding Marine Biologists can join JOALI’s Marine Biology team for guided snorkelling and to help plant coral fragments onto the house reef’s growing coral nursery.

Dry on land, JOALI’s Resident Marine Biology team will be hosting regular educational talks on ocean conservation, aimed at both adults and children.

Active Adventure

Home to stellar court facilities, guests looking to participate in some festive team sports can join in on games of tennis and padel, as well as a competitive football championship cup. Master Sifu Aniket, a visiting Kung Fu Black Belt champion, will be on the island throughout Easter to offer guests of all ages and abilities both private and group classes in Kung Fu, martial arts, and kickboxing.

Mindfulness and Wellbeing

At JOALI’s ESPA Spa, guests can start the Easter celebrations with an awakening yoga flow, a family-beach yoga session, or Yin yoga at the spa’s scenic overwater yoga pavilion. Connecting with their inner selves, guests can end their day in pure relaxation with crystal bowl meditation and Full Moon bonfire meditation sessions at the spa’s beautiful beach area.

Imagi-Nature Art Festival – 14-18th April

For guests wishing to extend their stay beyond the Easter weekend, from the 14th to 18th April 2023, JOALI Maldives will host the Imagi-Nature Art Festival in collaboration with International Art Consultant, Tatiana Gecmen-Waldek. This innovative project, which harmoniously blends art and messaging of sustainability, offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in unique creative collaborations with celebrated artists from around the world. With the festival taking place over World Art Day on the 15th April, Tatiana has collaborated with JOALI to bring an extraordinary selection of contemporary art to the resort, in the form of exhibitions, artistic performances, and the unveiling of brand-new permanent installations.

Rates: This Easter, JOALI Maldives has villas from $3,300 (approx. £2,780) per night based on two sharing a Beach Villa with Pool on a B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit www.joali.com