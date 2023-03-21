Maldives showcased at Pure Luxury Spring Edition 2023 in Moscow

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) took centre stage at the Pure Luxury Spring Edition 2023 event in Moscow, Russia on March 16th, 2023. As one of the most exclusive B2B workshops in the region, this event connects luxury travel suppliers with the Russian travel market and professionals who cater to VIP clients.

Since 2011, the Pure Luxury Spring Edition has been the ultimate platform for showcasing the best in luxury travel to a highly qualified audience. This year’s event, at the prestigious 4 Seasons Hotel in Moscow, was nothing short of spectacular. MMPRC was represented by our PR agents for the region, Compass Consulting, showcasing the luxurious destination Maldives, our products, and services to buyers from travel companies in Russia who specialise in luxury travel and VIP clientele.

Through this event, MMPRC aims to promote the Maldives as the ultimate luxury holiday destination in the Russian market for high-net-worth individuals and luxury travellers. We are participating in this event under our marketing strategy for the Russian market, which focuses on strengthening Maldives’ brand in the market through ambient outdoor advertisements, social and digital media campaigns, to further market our products and services.

Russia was the second largest source market for the Maldives in 2022, with a total arrival figure of 201,954 tourists. So far in 2023, over 28,000 tourists have arrived from Russia, positioning the market as the largest source market at the moment. MMPRC conducted 16 high profile advertising campaigns targeting Russia last year, with several exciting activities and campaigns for this market in the pipeline for 2023.