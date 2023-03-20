Fushifaru Maldives wins ‘Best Hotel Sustainability Progress’ award at TUI Global Hotel Awards

Fushifaru Maldives, a luxurious, boutique Resort located in Lhaviyani Atoll, has won the prestigious ‘Best Hotel Sustainability Progress’ award at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023.

The award recognises the resort’s outstanding commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and community development. The award was presented during the ITB Fair in Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show.

The ITB Fair attracts exhibitors and visitors from around the world and provides a platform for industry professionals to network, showcase their products and services, and share the latest industry insights.

The TUI Global Hotel Awards is an annual event that celebrates the world’s most exceptional hotels, resorts, and destinations. Fushifaru Maldives has been recognised for its eforts to reduce its carbon footprint, preserve marine life, and support the local community. Fushifaru has implemented a range of green initiatives, such as a coral propagation project, the elimination of plastic bags, planting trees, and promoting sustainable cooking practices with a chef’s garden.

“We are honoured to receive this award, which is a testament to our commitment to helping the environment,” said Ahmed Siaar, the General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives. “We believe that tourism should be sustainable and responsible, and we are proud to be leading the way in this regard.”

An idyllic island retreat with a powder soft sands, Fushifaru Maldives is a new 5-star resort located in Lhaviyani Atoll. Celebrating this year its ffth anniversary of excellent hospitality, the beautiful island of Fushifaru is a home for an unusual landscape above and below the waterline. With “Fushi”, which means “island” and “Faru”, which means “reef” in Dhivehi, Fushifaru is an ideal refection of its name. If you need little more than a sensational beach and a comfortable bed, this little laid-back resort might be the one for you. Facilities are few, although there is a watersports centre, swimming pool and spa – but really it’s all about the beach.

For more information about Fushifaru Maldives, please visit www.fushifaru.com.