Women in Hospitality: Aaidha Majdhy’s trailblazing journey in Maldives hospitality

Aaidha Majdhy, the Assistant Director of Sales at Le Méridien Maldives, is a trailblazer in the Maldives’ hospitality industry. Her career journey started after graduating with a degree in International Business Administration from Luther College in the United States. She then joined Marriott in Arizona for a rotational internship, which opened her eyes to the exciting world of hospitality. Since then, she has worked at Four Seasons Maldives and moved up the ranks, landing her current role at Le Méridien Maldives, one of the newest resorts in the Maldives.

Aaidha’s journey into hospitality was not easy, especially as a Maldivian woman. She recalls the industry being a “boys’ club” and having to deal with questions about her marital status during job interviews. But she has seen a shift in the industry’s mentality in recent years, with resorts actively recruiting Maldivian women. Aaidha is proud of the many young Maldivian women now working in the industry and is always eager to work with them.

Aaidha’s biggest professional accomplishment is being part of the Sales and Marketing team that worked on three successful pre-opening projects in the Maldives. Starting as a Sales Coordinator and now being an Assistant Director of Sales is something she takes pride in. But, as someone who is outspoken, she admits that she has learned the hard way that sometimes her message may not always be well-received, despite the best of intentions. She emphasizes that learning when to hold back is a crucial lesson in this industry.

When asked what colleagues need to know about working with her, Aaidha shares her four principles: promoting gender equality, approaching work with a sense of humor, taking care of one’s physical and mental health, and achieving a healthy work-life balance. She also advises young women starting their careers in hospitality to be rebels, to do what feels right, and to speak up because their voices matter.

Aaidha has always been passionate about gender equality, and her current role at Le Méridien Maldives allows her to advocate for it in the industry. Since the resort’s opening in 2021, their goal has been to achieve a 50/50 balance with their female to male ratio among their associates. Currently, 28% of their associates are female, and Aaidha believes that this number will continue to improve. Le Méridien Maldives’ Sales and Marketing team is predominantly made up of female associates, but Aaidha admits that they still have a long way to go in terms of representation.

Aaidha’s journey is one of resilience, passion, and advocacy. She is paving the way for gender equality in the Maldives’ hospitality industry and encouraging young women to be rebels and to speak up for themselves. Her work at Le Méridien Maldives is a testament to her unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and diversity in the workplace.