Art partnership for all senses: JOALI Maldives cooperates with art consultant Tatiana Gecmen-Waldek￼

Creative dialogues between international art forms, impressive installations as well as local influences: The art resort, JOALI Maldives, is collaborating with the respected curator Tatiana Gecmen-Waldek. The art consultant and audio storyteller, who grew up in Paris, is considered an inspiring pioneer in her field.

Guests at JOALI Maldives can now experience this first-hand: inspiration and freedom of thought that invite you to let go and be creative. From 14 to 18 April 2023, JOALI Maldives will host the Imagi-Nature Art Festival in collaboration with art consultant Tatiana Gecmen-Waldek. This innovative project, which harmoniously blends art and sustainability, offers creative collaborations with famous artists from around the world.

Curated for adventurers, dreamers and storytellers, Imagi-Nature presents an opportunity to fully experience art in all its glory. Channelling the natural splendour of JOALI Maldives, each immersive artwork is created to engage, ignite and free the imagination. Guests across all age-groups, including children, are invited to interact with eco-conscious installations across the beautiful island. A line-up of special events awaits on World Art Day, 15th April. Art lovers who can’t be there can follow the festival via the hashtag #ImagiNature. JOALI shows its engagement not only in matters of art, but also in matters of sustainability through actions for World Oceans Day. The resort has always been committed to environmental protection and the local population through various projects. Among other things, JOALI supports the well-known Olive Ridley Project for the protection of sea turtles and their habitat. Although each piece of art at the resort is unique, they are all united by a commitment to sustainability. Many pieces are made from recycled waste, clay or other natural materials and inspire a more sustainable lifestyle.

With a network that includes internationally renowned galleries, collectors, auction houses and artists, Tatiana has worked as consultant with greats such as Giorgio Armani, Cartier, Etro, Roger Vivier, Maison Kitsuné, Vhernier, Huawei and ACNE. Now, as a valued JOALI Maldives partner, she is poised to bring an extraordinary selection of works by contemporary artists to the resort in the form of exhibitions, performances, limited editions and permanent installations. Born in Austria and raised in Paris, Tatiana is passionate about fostering creative collaborations and producing cultural content that inspires the inner artist within each of us – according to the slogan “experience art instead of seeing art”.

Amid the abundant life between the palm trees and sparkling turquoise water sits JOALI Maldives, the very first art-immersive resort in the Maldives. Based on Raa Atoll, one of the largest and deepest atolls in the world, guests can expect brilliant blue waters, a myriad of sea life, and pristine white-sand beaches fringed by gently swaying coconut palms. Each of the 73 villas is the epitome of sustainable glamour and was inspired by individual stories and designed to take the guests on a rich sensory journey. Boasting a lavish range of culinary options, every dish at JOALI, tells a story and every plate becomes a journey, a journey of savours, fragrance, and joy – an art immersive experiential dining. Artisanal amenities, curated in-room bookshelves, thoughtful design and deluxe objects d’art creates an atmosphere of unconventional luxury on the island of joy. Central to the JOALI offering is its exceptional array of art and design which pervades all areas of the resort, while at its epicenter is the JOALI Art Studio & Gallery. A selection of international guest artists will exhibit installations to surprise and delight including London-based Glithero and New York-based Misha Kahn, often working with local artisans to intersect design and sculpture.