JOALI BEING welcomes visiting wellbeing practitioners from around globe

JOALI BEING is welcoming expert visiting practitioners throughout 2023 to enable guests to take their wellbeing journeys to a new level, bringing them closer to experiencing the joy of weightlessness.

Beginning in January, guests at JOALI BEING will be able to immerse themselves in transformative sessions with experts in transformative healing, natural healing, Watsu, awareness, sound healing and more, all performed in the inspiring setting of this magical Maldivian island.

Transformative Healing with Javier De Prado Lizano, 1st January to 10th April 2023 and 24th November 2023 to 1st March 2024

A master of craniosacral and Watsu therapies, as well as visceral manipulation and Osteothai techniques, Javier De Prado Lizano will be inviting guests to experience a seamless merging of Eastern and Western healing traditions. Based on De Prado Lizano’s extensive travels and studies with therapeutic masters from diverse cultures, these sessions will support guests on their journeys to transformation from within, creating a state of comprehensive wellbeing. Transformative healing experiences available with De Prado Lizano include craniosacral therapy, visceral manipulation, Osteothai sessions, and Watsu/aqua-cranio/liquid flow.

Natural Healing with Alexandra Demolling, 1st January to 15th April, 2023 and 15th December, 2023 to 18th March, 2024

An experienced naturopath and iridologist, Demolling will guide guests on a holistic pathway to mind and body balance using herbal and vibrational remedies to treat issues such as stress, inflammation and food intolerances. Her sessions help guests discover more authentic and purposeful versions of themselves, and are based on Demolling’s extensive experience and studies at the School of Italian Holistic Medicine in Milan. Take the opportunity to experience natural healing with Demolling’s Bach floral consultations, human design readings and iridology readings with naturopathic advice during her time on the island.

Freeing the Body and Mind in Water with Toru Ogasawara, 1st February – 15th March

Watsu is a transformative aquatic bodywork technique including guided stretching, massage and movement that would be impossible on land. These sessions offered by Toru Ogasawara, Senior Watsu Instructor certified by the Worldwide Aquatic Bodywork Association, CEO and Executive Instructor of Okinawa Watsu Center, will help to improve muscle tone, range of motion, overall alignment, quality of breath, sleeping pattern and balancing overall circulation and heart rate by supporting the body in water. Float away with 60- and 90-minute Watsu treatments during Ogasawara’s residency at JOALI BEING for a true sensation of feeling the mind and body being freed.

Neuroscientist in Residence Dr. Tara Swart Bieber, 2nd April to 17th April

Dr. Tara Swart Bieber is a globally renowned PhD neuroscientist, Oxford University-trained medical doctor, professor at MIT Sloan, executive advisor and bestselling author on science and spirituality. Her main areas of research are neuroplasticity (the ability of the brain to change at any age), the gut-brain axis, psych-dermatology (the relationship between mental health and skin), and brain optimisation. During her time at JOALI BEING, Swart Bieber invites guests to maximise their stays by embarking on immersive experiences that will ready them to better re-engage with their everyday lives with renewed resilience, able to make better decisions and to think more clearly. Find personal clarity through a range of experiences, including individual executive coaching, reinvention based on neuroplasticity, individual wellbeing consultations, and group guided meditations, focusing on either nervous system resetting or cognitive enhancement.

The WiseMotion Method with Dr. Hanna Poikonen, 17th April – 31st May

Neurologist, dancer and movement specialist Dr. Hanna Poikonen holds a doctoral degree in the neuroscience of movement, dance and music from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Helsinki in Finland. Through her learnings in science, as well as her experience of studying contemporary dance, martial arts and meditation, Poikonen has developed the WiseMotion method to improve physical abilities, self-awareness and social bonding through movement and neuroscience. Workshops and masterclasses with Poikonen include individual and group retreats, outdoor calm and aware movement meditation sessions, weightlessness through dance sessions, WiseMotion masterclasses covering brain health, high performance and stress management, and a range of individual sessions for brain health and more.

JOALI BEING invites guests to reconnect with themselves and with the beauty of nature. Based on the belief that understanding is the key to creating and sustaining wellbeing, the island’s Learning Centre offers a series of educational workshops and experiential classes with wellbeing experts, culinary maestros, and herbalists. This distinctive wellbeing retreat is home to a total of 68 exclusive guest villas with pools, consisting of 33 beach villas and 35 water villas. With 13 categories to choose from, guests can opt for one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom villas and residences. JOALI BEING features unique transformational spaces that allow guests to immerse in elemental therapies and healing experiences. Nature is at the centre of life at JOALI BEING, with the retreat being completely committed to nature immersive and responsible travel – the pathway to true “weightlessness”.

JOALI BEING has villas from $2,146 (this is subject to taxes) per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Immersion Programmes start from $1,665 per person based on a five-night JOALI BEING Discovery Programme. For further details and booking, please visit joalibeing.com.