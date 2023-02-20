Mirihi Island Resort appoints Helen Bolton as Director of Sales & Marketing

Mirihi Island Resort has appointed Helen Bolton as Director of Sales and Marketing of its Maldives property. Within this new role, Bolton will oversee the strategy and sales for the resort, promoting its 20-year legacy of providing a luxury resort experience.

Bolton joins Mirihi with over 20 years of hospitality, sales and marketing experience in the niche Maldives market, including tour guide experience with Kuoni UK travel and Hayes & Jarvis, guest relations experience at Olhuveli Resort and Spa and her initial sales role at Anantara Maldives on the pre-opening team for Dhigu, Veli, and Naladhu.

Throughout her career, Bolton has worked for several internationally branded 5-star properties including Conrad Rangali, Lux, Kanuhura, Anantara, and Fairmont, and recently was the cluster Regional Sales Director for the Crown and Champa Resorts. In addition to her hospitality experience in the Maldives, Bolton has also worked as Conference Sales Manager for the Heritage Hotel group in Queenstown, New Zealand, Director of Sales & Marketing for Resplendent Ceylon (Dilmah resorts) in Sri Lanka, and Cluster Director of Sales for Sonaisali and Tadrai Resorts in Fiji.

Photo: Hotelier Maldives