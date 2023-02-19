Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with an island getaway at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is inviting guests to embrace the spirit of the holy month this Ramadan at the Indian Ocean island paradise. Offering fantastic options for both fasting and non-fasting guests, Kandooma offers a variety of different accommodation getaways and dining experiences during this month of reflection (expected 22 March – 20 April 2023).

Families are well catered for with a choice of interconnecting villas, 2-bedroom Beach Houses, the exquisite 2-bedroom Overwater Pavilion and the recently opened 3-bedroom Kandooma Beach Pool Villa.

“Our island offers a great degree of privacy for guests whether they choose to stay on the water in one of our popular Overwater Villas, by the beach or within the tropical gardens,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“Kandooma is small enough to walk around, yet offering enough space to find your own little pocket of peace and tranquility. Some of our guests like the cabanas on our Surf Beach with the sounds of the waves, while others enjoy the activity around the resort pool area. There really is something for everyone including the little ones!”

The Kandoo Kids Club offers supervised activities for kids, both indoor and outdoor areas complemented by a fun water zone.

“Our team really care about our little guests and ensuring they have just as much fun as our older clientele. I think this is one of the reasons many families return to our resort year after year,” adds Mark.

During the Holy Month the resort will provide its normal food and beverage service to non-fasting guests including poolside drinks and dining throughout the day.

Especially for those who are observing the traditions of Ramadan, access to Kandooma’s private island mosque is welcomed.

A sumptuous Iftar will be available each night at the Kandooma Cafe at Sunset, while an a la carte Sohour menu will be available from the in-villa dining menu for the occasion.

“At Kandooma we offer our guests an opportunity to unwind and relax whether that be just taking time out or experiencing one of the many activities available. During this special month of self-restraint and looking within, many of our Maldivian and expatriate staff are also observing the holy month traditions,” said Mark.

“Ramadan is not just about refraining from smoking, eating and drinking in the daylight hours, but embodying a sense of community as well as restraining from listening, speaking, hearing or even thinking negatively about someone, and so much more,”

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is just 45-mins speed boat ride from Male’s Velana International Airport and all arrangements are handled by the resort to ensure a seamless and easy transfer experience for guests.

Ramadan Getaways at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives start from US$496++ per room, per night, and include:

Accommodation for two adults

Choice of: Daily buffet breakfast and dinner for 2 adults at Kandooma Café (may be substituted for fasting guests to Daily Iftar and In-villa Dining a la carte Sohour for 2 adults.)

Up to 2 children below the age of 12 stay and eat for free with our “Kids Stay & Eat Free” Programme

Special in-villa welcome amenity

Complimentary Wi-Fi in-villa and public areas.

Complimentary non-motorised water sports (excluding Wind Surfing & Catamaran).

Located in the South Male atoll just 45 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas for their stay. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate in tranquility and escape for body and mind.

For information about Ramadan Getaways at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, visit www.ihg.com/holidayinnresorts