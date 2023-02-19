Valentine’s Day celebrations at Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio resorts in Maldives

Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives celebrated Valentine’s Day in style, with a range of romantic activities and experiences for couples to enjoy. Guests staying at the resorts were treated to a selection of culinary experiences, including specially curated menus featuring the freshest local produce and international delicacies, romantic and intimate dining experiences for couples, including candlelit dinners on the beach and private dining options. In addition to the dining experiences, guests were also pampered with a variety of activities to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Couples enjoyed romantic sunset cruises, private yoga classes, and luxurious couples’ spa treatments.

The Maldives, with its crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and lush greenery, provides the perfect backdrop for couples to enjoy a truly romantic experience. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives, which include JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, offer an idyllic escape for couples seeking a romantic getaway.

At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, to fully enjoy the magic of the Maldives, guests experienced a meaningful romantic dinner on the beach, with a curated menu, fairy lights and the sound of the ocean waves at sunset and entertainment with DJ Audrey at the horizon bar until the last drink of the night to make this evening even more memorable. Made with passion and love, the team spoiled the guests with rose-filled bed decorations and surprise amenities in the villas. In celebration of the most romantic month of the year, Spa by JW at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has also curated a special package for couples, their Signature Aromatherapy Experience (50 minutes) followed by a choice of 30 minutes cocoa body wrap or glass of bubbles or meditation.

W Maldives also celebrated the day of love in style. A line up of serene and beautiful settings were planned for guests to treat themselves and their significant other, to an array of extra-special experiences including gourmet cuisine paired with the finest of wines. From a private yacht escape to romantic dinners on the beach to exquisite spa treatments, the luxury island playground was buzzing with all things romance. The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort & Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa also pampered their guests with romantic offerings and special set ups to celebrate the occasion.

