St. Regis Maldives receives Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Award for 4th year

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, announced its annual Star Awards, presenting The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort with its Five-Star award for the fourth year in a row.

“Staying true to the luxurious values of the renowned St. Regis brand, this elegant property exemplifies contemporary architecture and modern interiors, without distracting from its stellar surroundings,” Forbes Travel Guide says.

The St. Regis Maldives resides on the private island of Vommuli in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls. Revered as the Maldives’ finest address, the inimitable property was designed by WOW Architects and presents a rarefied expression of luxury – from its distinctive accommodations and facilities to bespoke programming – complemented by intuitive personalised service, the signature to St. Regis.

“This celebrated rating not only honours the The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, but also recognises the commitment of our hosts who deliver the highest levels of luxury service to our valued guests time and time again while visiting the finest address in the Maldives,” the resort said, in an announcement.