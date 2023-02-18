Award-winning singer Ella Eyre performs at Amilla Maldives

BRIT and double MOBO award-winner, Ella Eyre, performed for guest at Amilla Maldives on the 14th February 2023 during special Valentine’s Day guest cocktails at Baa-Bar.

The award-winning British singer-songwriter previously rocked in the New Year at one of Amilla’s legendary New Year’s Eve parties pre-Covid, at the end of 2019. She was accompanied by BBC Radio 1 DJ, Nick Grimshaw, and model-turned-singer, Pixie Geldoff. This time Ella will lead a solo mini-concert at the Baa Atoll resort, with no extra charge for guests.

Since her breakthrough 2013 collaboration with Rudimental on the double-platinum no.1 single, ‘Waiting All Night’, Ella racked up a string of Top 20 solo singles, won Best Single at the BRIT Awards and bagged Best Newcomer and Best Female Artist accolades at the MOBOs.

In 2015, her debut studio album, Feline, was released, Ella replaced Beyoncé as the face of Emporio Armani Diamonds and went on to also collaborate on high-profile brand campaigns with the likes of Sure, Bose and ASOS. Since then, Ella has had musical collaborations with the likes of Sigala (‘Came Here for Love’), as well as a Sigala and Meghan Trainor single, ‘Just Got Paid’.

“So excited to return to Amilla and perform on such a beautiful island again, I already know it’s going to be so much fun!” said Ella.

Amilla Maldives is renowned for its star-studded festivities, entertainment programmes and wellness workshops with world-class coaches. February at Amilla will also see a host of romantic special events for Valentine’s Day, before the resort prepares to welcome guests for Easter and Orthodox Easter. This year’s Easter theme will be ‘Treasure Island’. To find out more, check out Events at Amilla.