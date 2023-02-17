JOALI Maldives, JOALI BEING named Five-Star Hotels in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2023 Star Awards

Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, today announced its 2023 Star Awards. JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING have both earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and are showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com. Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING are the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“We are honoured to have both JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING receive the highest Five-Star ranking by Forbes Travel Guide and be among an esteemed portfolio of destinations,” said Esin Güral Argat, founder of JOALI.

“A true seal of success, this prestigious award is a testament to our dedicated teams who continue to provide personalised, inspiring and unforgettable experiences to travellers. We look towards a bright future for the JOALI brand as we continue to showcase our unwavering commitment to sustainability, nature immersion and responsible travel.”

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year and also receiving the coveted Five-Star Rating in 2022, JOALI Maldives is the first and only art-immersive retreat in the Maldives. With a joie de vivre or “Joy of Living” philosophy, travellers to JOALI Maldives experience this ethos through an incredible collection of artworks that unfold across the island, created in collaboration with artists and local artisans to support the surrounding community. Located in one of the largest and deepest atolls in the world, the 73-villa resort features dedicated “jadugars” (the Maldivian word for “magician”) for each villa, various innovative dining concepts including the iconic Manta Tree House, JOALI Spa by ESPA, marine adventures, programming for the whole family, and more.

JOAL BEING, the only wellbeing retreat of its kind in Maldives, opened in November 2021 and this year celebrates its first Five-Star Rating. A dedicated, wellbeing destination like none other, JOALI BEING meets guests where they are at for a personalised journey of self-discovery and renewal, leading the pathway to true “weightlessness”. With 68 exclusive guest villas, JOALI BEING is home to the finest wellbeing facilities and unique transformational spaces that allow guests to immerse in elemental therapies and healing experiences, paired with educational workshops and experiential classes with wellbeing experts, culinary maestros, herbalists, and more.

“Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth, as people prioritise authentic, in-person experiences,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide.

“The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest.”