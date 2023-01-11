Lyndon D’costa promoted to Food & Beverage Manager at OBLU SELECT Sangeli

Lyndon Dcosta has been promoted to the Food and Beverage Manager position at OBLU SELECT Sangeli Maldives resort, a position he has earned through hard work and dedication to the hospitality industry.

Lyndon’s journey in the hospitality began in 2008 as a Trainee at The Leela Kempinski Goa. From there, he completed a management trainee program at The Park Hotels and went on to work at luxury resorts such as Taj Goa and The Lalit Goa. In 2019, Lyndon joined OBLU SELECT Sangeli as the restaurant manager, where he quickly proved his leadership skills and was recently promoted to his current position.

A graduate of Edinburgh Napier University with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management, Lyndon has also completed WSET level 2 training from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Lyndon is also a certified recue scuba diver.

OBLU SELECT Sangeli, part of COLOURS OF OBLU brand by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, is situated in the North-Western tip of Malé Atoll, Maldives. With its beautiful surroundings and ample amenities, this resort is the perfect destination for couples, families, and groups looking to experience both underwater and over-water adventures. The resort features its own mini-island, connected by a jetty of over-water villas, adding an extra layer of privacy and romance. For those seeking even more exclusivity, the resort’s ‘One Banyan Island’ offers adults-only facilities such as a pool bar, two specialty restaurants, and exclusive over-water honeymoon suites.