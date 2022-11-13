Minor Hotels announces first Avani branded property in Maldives bringing laid-back luxury to Baa Atoll

Minor Hotels’ Avani brand will make its Maldives debut with the opening of Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort in early Q2 2023. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort will be Minor’s sixth property in the country, increasing the hotel owner, operator and investors currently present in this paradisiacal setting.

The first hotel opening in this highly coveted area of the Maldives for more than three years, the arrival of Avani+ Fares in the ubiquitous Baa Atoll will shake up the hospitality landscape. A stunning new private island resort, Avani+ Fares will offer all the attention to detail, experiences and unparalleled service that one would expect of a premium Maldivian escape without the ostentation.

A new-build property on a natural tropical island showcasing the very best that Avani has to offer, Avani+ Fares will be home to a variety of accommodation options. From beach pool villas and four-bedroom beach pavilions to picture perfect three-bedroom over water villas sitting across the island’s large turquoise bay, the accommodation will offer a stylish modern sanctuary, maximising breezy spaces and ergonomic lighting, as well as tech focused amenities to suit the needs of the most discerning guest. Avani+ Fares will appeal to couples, families and friends with an array of dining, fitness, water sport recreation and pampering spa treatments.

Resting on a naturally protected island on the western edge of Baa Atoll, the resort will provide easy access to the world renowned Hanifaru Bay, home to what is regarded as the Indian Ocean’s best biodiversity and underwater ecosystem and one of the best places to see manta rays. With twelve individual dive sites off the beach at Fares, divers are spoilt for choice. In addition, guests will have access to the Avani house reef, a 220-metre reef teeming with marine life including turtles and dolphins and the nearby Fares reef which is 600 metres off the shore.

One of the stunning islands that make up the Maldivian archipelago, Fares boasts a 2.6-kilometre lagoon in front of the island, offering privacy and serenity as well as playing host to an abundance of reefs and marine life and of course serving as the backdrop for incredible sunsets. Due to the perfect positioning at the edge of the atoll, the resort enjoys zero light pollution for unforgettable stargazing. A picturesque paradise of stunning turquoise waters and white sandy beaches, Avani+ Fares Maldives is only a 35-minute journey by seaplane from Velana International Airport.

Throughout their stay, guests will be treated to a wide selection of Maldivian and international-inspired cuisines at each of the seven restaurants, in addition to private beach and in-villa dining. Each aims to expand guests’ taste horizons with a variety of choices to push the boundaries of island dining whilst minimising carbon footprint with seasonal ingredients. Organic produce will be sourced from the resort’s mini farm and catch of the day delivered daily by local fishermen. Young guests will have the run of the first kids-only restaurant in the Maldives serving nutritious, universally loved food.

AvaniFit’s new gym concept keeps guests in tip top condition offering fitness programmes designed in partnership with a high-performance coach. Those seeking to bliss out and indulge in some pampering can hide away from the world in style at AvaniSpa, which will offer various rejuvenating treatments alongside thoughtful wellness options. AvaniKids provides everything to keep children and teens happy and entertained so adult guests can enjoy some ‘me’ time.

“The arrival of Avani+ Fares in the Maldives meets a growing niche in demand for guests seeking alternatives to traditional luxury by providing a contemporary new offering, enabling a wider audience to experience one of the world’s most exclusive destinations,” said William Costley, Minor Hotels’ Senior Vice President of Operations for Asia. “Avani+ Fares will continue to highlight Avani as a trailblazing hotel brand, filling a gap in the Maldivian hotel landscape and delivering exceptional products in a fresh and accessible manner.”

Between swimming, snorkelling and diving at the protected house reef and discovering the island’s native flora, guests can fully enjoy a slice of paradise steeped in biodiversity and natural beauty.