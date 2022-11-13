Baros Maldives voted world’s most romantic resort; launches truly unique experience on Nooma

On the occasion of the prestigious award, which the private island resort has received for the seventh time since 2012, Baros Maldives has crafted an incredible experience. Guests can set sail on Nooma in the traditional way while enjoying their choice of Indian Ocean journey, focusing on either a Maldivian, Sri Lankan, or Indian journey that includes a spa treatment and destination dining experience of the chosen country.

With an elegantly crafted curved prow, a vast single sail, a thatched roof, and a sarong-clad crew of four, Baros’s 19m long sailing vessel Nooma is modelled after the traditional Maldivian sailing boat, locally known as Dhoni. It is a vessel of hidden treasures, with a secluded sun deck for two in the bow, a private saloon lounge paired with an air-conditioned double bedroom, toilet and shower, and a personal butler on board. Nooma is the perfect destination for the ultimate intimate cruise.

As guests listen to the sounds of the Indian Ocean and as Nooma drifts upon the North Male’ Atoll, it is time to savour the sunset with their choice of either Maldivian, Sri Lankan or Indian gourmet canapés and cocktail served by their personal butler. As the sun sets, their personal expert therapists are ready for their treatment of choice.

Guests who opt for the Maldivian treatment will enjoy a coconut scrub based on 100% natural ingredients such as finest sand from Baros that twill cleanse, nourish and give your skin that silk soft feeling and purest Maldivian virgin coconut oil and coconut milk that delivers all the essential nutrients for a healthy and glowing skin. Carefully designed techniques combining the best of the massage world will evoke a sublime sense of deep relaxation.

If Sri Lanka is their preferred destination, guests will enjoy a nourishing body wrap, a deeply grounding experience for skin that has never felt softer. Velvety monoi oil is applied on the body for ultra-hydration, followed by a bespoke massage tailored specifically to the guests’ needs focusing on any areas of tension, allowing their body and mind to relax, revive and heal.

The Indian Abhyanga and Shirodhara treatment begins with Abhyanga, a rhythmic massage which uses herbal oils to stimulate the circulation of blood, lymph, and prana (energy). This is followed by Shirodhara, during which a steady stream of oil is gently poured over the forehead to improve clarity of mind.

When heavenly relaxed from their treatment of choice, Nooma will be anchored in the Baros lagoon where guests can dine under the stars and enjoy a delicious Maldivian, Sri Lankan or Indian four course menu.

The Maldivian menu starts with traditional Maldivian Mezze, followed by Garudiya, a traditional fish broth with vegetable, continues with a curry tasting featuring a chicken, fish and vegetarian curry and ends with a finest dessert featuring Maldivian sweets.

Guests opting for the Sri Lankan menu can enjoy fish cutlet, coconut Roti and Seeni Sambal as a starter, followed by a curry flavoured pumpkin soup and a Ceylonese mustard prawn curry, chicken black curry, potato tempered, Brinjal Morju and coconut sambal and end their culinary journey with a Sri Lankan sweets sampler.

The culinary journey to India starts with a Green Job Tikka, sea prawns, yoghurt and cream marinated, a rich tomato Dhaniya Shorba broth, and continues with a traditional Indian lamb curry, Paneer Butter Masala and Indian Black Dal and ends with a Sweet Indian Dessert Sampler dish.

Each meal is prepared with fresh local ingredients and created just for them by their private chef, as they create memorable moments with their loved one that they will cherish for a lifetime and reignite their romance with an evening filled with delicious local culinary highlights. Imagine dining in the most beautiful lagoon in the world with the ocean as your backdrop.

“This new Nooma experience is the ultimate romantic adventure, where we invite our guests to escape to their destination of choice and spend a whole evening enjoying bespoke drinks, a tailored wellness treatment and local food among the unparalleled views. This is a must-have experience during full moon nights, where guests get to witness a natural phenomenon occurring just once a month,” comments Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros.

More information about the Nooma experience is available on the Baros website and guests can book the unique journey by contacting reservations@baros.com or dial +960 6642672 to start crafting their perfect romantic escape to Baros.