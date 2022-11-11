Banyan Tree Group announces ‘Your Story, Our Stage’ campaign for couples

Whether you are celebrating your honeymoon and beginning a new chapter of life or rekindling the passion with a nostalgic epilogue, the Banyan Tree Group is ushering in the winter season of 2022 with an irresistible offer for couples across its diverse portfolio of brands.

The “Your Story, Our Stage” campaign launching on November 8 2022, offers 25% off best available rates and Food & Beverage, savings of up to 20% on A La Carte Spa treatments and complimentary amenities and a bottle of wine in your villa upon arrival. This romantic promotion will be offered by all 3 resorts of the Banyan Tree Group in Maldives, each island lending its distinctive atmosphere and experiences to truly elevate your stay.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, one of the group’s pioneer properties is also home to the very first resort based marine conservation lab in the Maldives. Located only 25 minutes from the Velana International Airport by speedboat, Vabbinfaru is comprised of 48 charming villas, each equipped with a private pool and jacuzzi. Ignite your passion during your stay with a romantic destination dinner or pamper yourself with an invigorating yoga session guided by our expert well-being practitioners.

Although Angsana Ihuru is a mere 2 minutes away by speedboat from Vabbinfaru, this All-Inclusive resort is worlds apart in terms of ambiance and spirit. All 45 of the stylish villas have direct access to the beach and the house reef which lies only 10 meters from the shore. Blessed with a phenomenal house reef and their own shipwreck ‘Rannamaari’, Ihuru is a true paradise for avid divers and snorkelers to kickstart their adrenaline. For an uplifting end to the day, recharge yourself with a signature couple massage at the world-renowned Angsana Spa. Guests are encouraged to utilise the complimentary ferry between the islands to appreciate the unique offerings of both Angsana Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.

Perched on a private lagoon in the South Nilandhe Atoll and just a 40-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, Angsana Velavaru is a perfect island destination playground – offering a variety of All-Inclusive Packages, designed to cater for different characters of holiday makers. You are spoiled for choice at Velavaru, with 101 activities available to partake in. Must have experiences include the enchanting sunset cruise and a romantic dinner at signature over water restaurant Funa where you can savour delectable Pan-Asian cuisine with a stunning view of the lagoon. A stay in the In-Ocean Pool Villas located separately from the main island is perfect for a truly unique intimate getaway.

The “Your Story, Our Stage” offer will run through November 8 to December 9 2022 and stays at the resorts can be taken any time until November 30 2023.

