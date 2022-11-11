Enjoy island-inspired festive season at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

The year-end festive season is one of the most special times of the year – a time of joy and generosity when we look forward to gathering with loved ones for moments of celebration and reflection and anticipate new beginnings.

This year, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites guests to immerse in new and extraordinary island-themed experiences together with and friends. Celebrate the season of giving in intimate and sophisticated Alila style while making meaningful lifetime memories with an opportunity to give back and make a difference.

Embark on a journey of festivities from Christmas to New Year that includes unique cultural activities, a memorable Christmas celebration underwater surrounded by incredible marine life, and a world of culinary experiences, from Japanese and Indian to Indian Ocean and Mediterranean. With daily wellness activities, indulgence at Spa Alila, kids’ activities at Play Alila and watersports to enhance your holiday, every member of the family will have a festive season to remember.

In the spirit of giving, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has also launched a special Gift to Share offer, which allows guests to contribute to the local community while enjoying the beauty of the Maldives.

Alila’s Gift to Share programme is born out of the brand’s vision from day one that conservation, community and commerce can and should be integrated. Alila’s efforts extend beyond the operational aspects of its resorts to create a positive impact on the environment as well as the community – economically, socially and culturally. This includes employing local people who live in the surrounding areas, developing the local workforce through skills training, using products and services from local suppliers, as well as educating guests on local culture and traditions.

In line with this vision, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives with one complimentary night for every three paid nights booked plus 20% discount on food and beverage. In turn, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives will donate 10% of one night’s charge on behalf of guests to Maduvvaree School, a public school located on nearby Maduvvaree island, about a 15-minute boat journey from the resort. This gift will support school’s day-to-day operations as well as extending skills training opportunities, especially for those who are interested in learning more about the hospitality industry.

In addition to supporting the local school, plans are also in place to empower the local community through business opportunities and sustainability-focused practices and encouragement.

“The destination is at the heart of our activities, and we hope to play our part in ensuring a thriving destination by empowering its communities through education support and business opportunities, especially for women and children. We believe that empowering women and children plays a big role in the health and well-being of future generations. In addition, in our efforts to protect our environment, a series of activities are already in place to support Maduvvaree island to introduce sustainability practices,” said Alexandre Glauser, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.

This Stay 4, Pay 3 Gift to Share can be booked and stays from now until May 13, 2023. For more information and reservations, please email us at kothaifaru@alilahotels.com