Le Meridien Maldives Resort receives prestigious BCA Green Mark GOLDPlus Award

Within a year since opening doors in September 2021, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa’s exemplary work in their efforts to promote and practice eco-conscious holidays has earned the resort the prestigious BCA Green Mark GOLDPlus Award, an internationally recognised green building certification scheme tailored for the tropical climate.

Encouraging the industry and professionals to collaborate and develop green building solutions, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa is raising the sustainability standards, in line with Marriott International’s ‘Serve 360’ sustainability policy – with a range of pioneering programmes that promote a culture of best practice throughout resort operations. The 141 villa resort debuted on the natural island of Thilamaafushi, an eco-conscious hideaway teeming with marine life, with a purpose to make a difference through its leading edge sustainability programmes, focusing on environmental protection, community engagement and marine conservation.

Fringed by a vast lagoon, the coral reef that forms and surrounds the resort islands is one of the most complex ecosystems on earth. A coral restoration programme has been put in place since construction of the resort, and implementation of educational programmes that target different age groups raise’s awareness of the importance of conservation among guests. Regeneration work of hard corals has already increased the number of marine life around the resort, particularly reef fish such as surgeonfish, damselfish, angelfish and more.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has also taken a significant step towards self-sufficiency, ‘The Greenhouse’ is a semi-automated hydroponic system that produces fresh leafy vegetables for resort guests and consumption on neighbouring islands. The 500 m² greenhouse uses a range of state-of-the-art technologies, including an automated irrigation system that captures and recycles rainwater.

From its efficient recycling methods, to its desalination plant that converts seawater into fresh drinking water through reverse osmosis, to harnessing the power of the sun with its 480-kilowatt solar panel system, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa creates enriching experiences for the guests to explore and build deeper connections with the environment. Receiving the award by BCA as a sustainability leader motivates the resort to continuously prioritise on effective sustainable initiatives that is designed to create a positive impact in its surroundings and local community.

Launched in 2008, the BCA Green Mark Champion Awards recognises developers who demonstrate strong commitment towards corporate social responsibility and who have achieved a substantial number of Green Mark buildings at Gold level or higher. The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) champions the development and transformation of the built environment sector, in order to improve the living environment of the world.