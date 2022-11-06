Reethi Beach Resort hosts visiting Chef Salvatore de Rinaldi

Once again for the second consecutive year, Reethi Beach Resort welcomes Salvatore de Rinaldi, owner of ‘de Rinaldi’ in Naples, Italy, and master of teaching at the AVPN – the True Neapolitan Pizza Association, for a gastronomical journey for its guests.

Salvatore will be staying at the iconic 4* Reethi Beach Resort in Baa Atoll from 21st November until 29th November 2022 and during this stay, he will be showcasing the traditional art of making Neapolitan Pizza at the resorts’ restaurant ‘Reethi Grill’ on several evenings.

Salvatore was born in Naples in 1970 and started his career early at the family run restaurant ‘Ristorante Pizzeria Stella’ where he became passionate about the special handling of dough which laid the foundation of his participation in the AVPN, to safeguard the traditions of the true Neapolitan Pizza.

He has since taught his skills to many students of the association and has been a consultant for pizzerias across the world.

He has received several awards for his worthy commitment towards the AVPN and is the author of the book ‘When the kitchen becomes poetry’ which was published in 2014.

Thanks to Salvatore, it was possible to draw a line between the authentic pizza of Naples and its thousands of imitations, so it could spread throughout the world. Today there are almost 500 pizzerias affiliated in all continents that make pizza with natural leavening at room temperature, following the precise indications of the tradition.

“It is once again a pleasure to have Chef Salvatore de Rinaldi staying with us to showcase his skills and techniques not only to our valued guests, but also to our staff. We are confident that the guests will enjoy this special culinary adventure that awaits them at Reethi Beach Resort, taking home great memories and significant knowledge on Pizza making shared exclusively by Chef Salvatore which is an opportunity not to be missed”, says Denise Schmidt, General Manager at Reethi Beach Resort.

The dedicated travel connoisseurs of Reethi Beach Resort are on hand to tailor the trip of a lifetime for our prospective guests. For more information on Reethi Beach Resort please visit www.reethibeach.com. For reservations, please email info@reethibeach.com or call +9606602626.