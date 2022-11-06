Fushifaru Maldives celebrates ‘fabulous 5’ anniversary

Fushifaru Maldives, 63-villa boutique resort, celebrated five years of operation with “Fabulous #5” theme with a bang on 24th of October 2022. Since the resort first opened its door in October of 2017, the resort has attained its leading positioning as a true and authentic Maldivian resort with genuine hospitality.

To commemorate the remarkable occasion, the resort curated seven days of fabulous celebrations starting with a series of sports activities held at its own private sandbank, which is the largest in Lhaviyani atoll. The tournament was inaugurated by Mr Mohammed Rasheed, 5km national record holder in Maldives. One evening showcased the island nation’s rich culture and traditions from music and dance with the vibrant beat of Boduberu drums to an artistic exhibition of local delicacies from different islands of Maldives.

The grand celebration kicked off in the afternoon of the anniversary day with a lavish cocktail reception followed by a fashion show where guests playfully walked the runway as models. The best dressed couple was awarded with an all-inclusive 5-night stay for a return visit. Everyone was serenaded with a special solo performance by Patrick Roberts, the world-renowned award-winning violinist, with the mesmerising sunset in backdrop. A gala dinner welcomes each guest with an extensive buffet and live cooking stations offering popular local and international dishes at Korakali restaurant. The anniversary event concluded with live music and a DJ along with surprise lucky draws of some exciting prizes handed to guests.

The celebration continued on with celebrity Chef Elvedin Odobasic delighting guests with gastronomic experiences offered in iconic locations of the resort, including the much-anticipated exclusive dinner at award-winning Raakani restaurant, and an interactive homemade pasta making class on Korakali beach where guests were given the opportunity to learn some cooking tips and tasted delectable kinds of pasta personally made by the special guest chef.

Fushifaru Maldives was most recently awarded by the World Travel Awards in two categories: Winner for Indian Oceans Leading Boutique Resort and Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort for 2022, and Most Picturesque Resort 2022 by Travel Trade Maldives.

“The success of the resort lies in our people who are dedicated and go above and beyond as well as our partners who continuously support us. Providing fantastic accommodation matched with genuine Maldivian hospitality and sustainable tourism is our everyday commitment,” says Ahmed Siaar, the General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.