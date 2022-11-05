Maldives crowned Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination for fourth year running
Maldives has bagged several awards at the World Travel Awards, the most prestigious award in the tourism industry, with the country being crowned Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination.
This is the fourth time in a row and the 15th in total that the Maldives has won the title of the most popular destination in the Indian Ocean.
The Maldives along with resorts and companies representing the destination 26 regional awards (Indian Ocean) at the World Travel Awards:
- Leading Airport – Velana International Airport
- Leading Airport Hotel – Hulhule Island Hotel
- Leading All Inclusive Resort – Constance Moofushi
- Leading Beach Destination – Maldives
- Leading Boutique Resort – Fushifaru Maldives
- Leading Destination – Maldives
- Leading Dive Destination – Maldives
- Leading Dive Resort – Constance Moofushi
- Leading Family Resort – Kurumba Maldives
- Leading Honeymoon Resort – JA Manafaru
- Leading Hotel – Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
- Leading Hotel Suite – The Vakkaru Overwater Residence at Vakkaru Maldives
- Leading Leisure Hotel – Anantara Veli Maldives Resort
- Leading Luxury Hotel Villa – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s John Jacob Astor Estate
- Leading Luxury Island Hotel – Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
- Leading Luxury Resort – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
- Leading Luxury Tour Operator – Get Into Maldives Travels
- Leading New Resort – Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
- Leading Private Island Resort – Vela Private Island
- Leading Resort – Vakkaru Maldives
- Leading Seaplane Operator – TMA
- Leading Tourist Board – MMPRC
- Leading Travel Agency – Simply Maldives Holidays
- Leading Villa Resort – Grand Park Kodhipparu
- Leading Water Villa Resort – Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Hura
- Most Romantic Resort – Baros Maldives
The regional galas of the World Travel Awards concluded last month and the grand finale will be held on November 11.