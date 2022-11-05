Maldives crowned Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination for fourth year running

Maldives has bagged several awards at the World Travel Awards, the most prestigious award in the tourism industry, with the country being crowned Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination.

This is the fourth time in a row and the 15th in total that the Maldives has won the title of the most popular destination in the Indian Ocean.

The Maldives along with resorts and companies representing the destination 26 regional awards (Indian Ocean) at the World Travel Awards:

Leading Airport – Velana International Airport

Leading Airport Hotel – Hulhule Island Hotel

Leading All Inclusive Resort – Constance Moofushi

Leading Beach Destination – Maldives

Leading Boutique Resort – Fushifaru Maldives

Leading Destination – Maldives

Leading Dive Destination – Maldives

Leading Dive Resort – Constance Moofushi

Leading Family Resort – Kurumba Maldives

Leading Honeymoon Resort – JA Manafaru

Leading Hotel – Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Leading Hotel Suite – The Vakkaru Overwater Residence at Vakkaru Maldives

Leading Leisure Hotel – Anantara Veli Maldives Resort

Leading Luxury Hotel Villa – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s John Jacob Astor Estate

Leading Luxury Island Hotel – Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

Leading Luxury Resort – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Leading Luxury Tour Operator – Get Into Maldives Travels

Leading New Resort – Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island

Leading Private Island Resort – Vela Private Island

Leading Resort – Vakkaru Maldives

Leading Seaplane Operator – TMA

Leading Tourist Board – MMPRC

Leading Travel Agency – Simply Maldives Holidays

Leading Villa Resort – Grand Park Kodhipparu

Leading Water Villa Resort – Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Hura

Most Romantic Resort – Baros Maldives

The regional galas of the World Travel Awards concluded last month and the grand finale will be held on November 11.