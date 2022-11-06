Le Meridién Maldives Resort presents glamorous culinary calendar this November

Internationality and diversity characterise the culinary offerings of Le Meridién Maldives Resort & Spa with its six restaurants and bars since its opening in 2021. Also in November, guests can look forward to various culinary events in a class of their own in the paradisiacal hideaway.

On November 14, Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador Kate de Fleuriot will take wine lovers on a journey through South Africa’s vineyards. If you are in the mood for some bubbly, you will get your money’s worth on 22 and 23 November, when Champagne Cattier owner Jean Jacques Cattier and his export director Pierre-Samuel Reyne spoil guests with fine sparkling wine at the Sunset Champagne Picnic on the private island of Bodu Finolhu and at the delicious Lobster & Champagne Fête. The culmination of the culinary month is a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on 24 November.

South Africa meets Maldives at South African Wine Dinner

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa’s culinary event calendar in November starts internationally – as does the F&B philosophy of the island hideaway in the Indian Ocean. Let Kate de Fleuriot, Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador of South African Wines take you on an epicurean journey through a 5-course degustation menu paired with aromatic wines from her country. At the South African Wine Dinner on 14th November, aromatic South African wines meets a five-course tasting menu crafted by the Executive Sous Chef Siva and his team. Kate de Fleuriot, Asia Pacific Brand Ambassador for numerous South African wineries such as Mulderbosch, Springfield Estate, Mullineux, Testalonga and Southern Right Pinotage, will guide hotel guests through the evening at Velaa Bar + Grill. The curated wine selection is tastefully rounded off with food pairings such as grilled seafood, vegetables and meat. Relish a delectable and interactive wine dinner curated specially for all our guests.

Sparkling enjoyment with Cattier champagne on two unforgettable evenings

Champagne represents the very highest level of excellence in sparkling wine. Friends of luxurious sparkling wine will get their money’s worth on two evenings. On 22 and 23 November, Champagne Cattier owner Jean Jacques Cattier and Export Director Pierre-Samuel Reyne will host guests at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, as our culinary team will take guests on an gourmet journey paired with exquisite Cattier champagnes. At the Sunset Champagne Picnic on 22nd November on the resort’s exclusive private island Bodu Finolhu, champagne and canapés will be served during the famed Golden Hour of the Maldives. On the evening of 23rd November, the Lobster & Champagne Fête in Velaa Bar + Grill will combine a selection of the finest Cattier champagnes such as the Brut Nature 1er Cru, Brut Icône or Clos du Moulin Brut 2012 varieties with an enjoyable four-course menu. At both events, Champagne Cattier owner Jean Jacques Cattier and Export Director Pierre-Samuel Reyne will share their many years of experience in champagne with our curious and creative minded guests, while they savour the good life with exquisite culinary soirée’s.

Thanksgiving in Paradise

To round off the culinary event calendar, guests at Le Méridien Maldives can look forward to a festive Thanksgiving dinner on 24 November. After two eventful events with a focus on fine wines and champagne, soak up to the traditions of Thanksgiving by adding a delicious culinary element to your island getaway, making it much more memorable. Toast to the warm sense of gratitude over a traditional Thanksgiving American spread along with an array of multi cuisine dishes in eclectic designed restaurant Turquoise, where guests can graze from the dinner buffet with the ocean breezes and endless vistas of Maldives. Families and friends can celebrate this heartwarming holiday together in this heavenly idyllic island, and as tradition would have it, spend beautiful hours with their loved ones over comforting delicious food.

Encounter the unexpected while you sip, sway and savour under the Maldivian sun and make Thilamaafushi island home for this November.

For further information or to make a reservation, please visit www.lemeridien-maldives.com.