Travellers’ Choice Award for VARU by Atmosphere’ Kaagé, Atmosphere Kanifushi’s Sunset Restaurant

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts have announced Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award wins for Kaagé at VARU by Atmosphere and the Sunset Restaurant at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives.

“A sincere thanks to our guests for their support, and for all the wonderful reviews of our restaurants on Tripadvisor. This award is also a recognition of our passionate teams who go above and beyond, in true Joy of Giving spirit, to create memorable moments for our guests,” the hotel group said in an announcement.

Travellers’ Choice is based on consistently great reviews, and the award-winners are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor, determined by guest experience.

Designed like a traditional Maldivian house with accentuated wooden and floral tones, Kaagé creates an authentic setting complemented by warm hospitality perfect for enjoying the culinary surprises at VARU by Atmosphere’s Maldivian fine-dining restaurant.

In the evenings, The Sunset Pool Bar at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives converts into an à la carte fine dining restaurant. Specialising in fusion cuisine, the restaurant showcases the best of Asian and Mediterranean culinary traditions with a selection of grilled meats. Every Wednesday, The Sunset hosts a special White BBQ Night on the beach under the starry sky.