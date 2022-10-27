South East Asia’s leading osteopath Neil Hands visits AyurMa at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

AyurMa’s heartfelt health haven – the evolution of 15+ years of wellbeing innovation at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru – offers unique individual and shared experiences spanning Ayurveda, Yoga Therapy, Wellness and Planetary Wellbeing, designed to cultivate care for ourselves, others, the oceans and the entire planet.

As part of its offerings, AyurMa’s Visiting Masters programme connects guests to industry-leading wellness practitioners specialising in areas ranging from Pranic Healing to Elemental Acupuncture.

From November 1 to 20, 2022, AyurMa will be hosting visiting master Neil Hands, one of South East Asia’s leading Osteopaths with more than 20 years of complementary therapeutic experience. Working on the principle that the body always strives towards health, Neil’s comprehensive approach is deeply attuned to individual needs.

Employing a comprehensive osteopathic approach and using a vast array of rhythmic articulations – from spinal manipulations to finger pivots – Neil rebalances the “onion layers” of body issues amassed by life experience.

Rates:

Initial Diagnosis and Osteopathy Treatment – USD 375++ (90 minutes)

Follow-up Osteopathy Treatment – USD 325++ (60 minutes)

Shoulders & Above Treatment – USD 325++ (60 minutes)



To book a transformative experience with Neil Hands, visit reserve online, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or contact the Central Reservations Department at tel: (960) 66 00 888.