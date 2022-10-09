Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna vacations at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna recently jetted off to the Maldives reportedly with Vijay Deverakonda and has finally shared the first glimpse of her vacation.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself sitting beside a pool wearing a stunning dress in white and pink florals. In the caption, Rashmika simply added a bunch of emojis to express her emotions about a perfect holiday at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.

Surrounded by a gorgeous natural reef and turquoise waters, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI exudes elegance, style, and timeless sophistication.

From fabulous overwater villas with slides to exotic fine dining and ice skating by the beach, every experience is meticulously crafted to indulge guests with an unforgettable getaway.

THE OZEN COLLECTION is an Uber-Lux, hospitality brand that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.