The St. Regis Maldives recognised in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as top Indian Ocean resort

Condé Nast Traveler just announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with The St. Regis Maldives Vommmuli Resort recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean.

The Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate the world’s top hotels, resorts, cities, countries, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports, cruises, and more. More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“The prestigious travel award is a nod to our unparalleled excellence of our signature services, world-class amenities and superior experiences that our staff seamlessly and thoughtfully provide to each guest, every time. We remain committed to elevating the standard across the luxury hospitality industry by delivering unforgettable moments throughout the entire duration of every guests’ stay at the finest address in the Maldives,” The St. Regis Maldives Vommmuli Resort said in an announcement.

The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.