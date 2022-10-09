The Nautilus Maldives appoints Kengo Tomito as Executive Chef

Kengo Tomito has been appointed as the new Executive Chef at The Nautilus. With more than 27 years of culinary experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge and creativity to The Nautilus’s culinary space.

With the objective of creating exquisite dishes served with international flavour and unique charisma acquired over the years in the Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine, Chef Kengo looks for simplicity and taste to make his statement.

Having worked at multiple Michelin-star restaurants during his career, as well as six years of experience as Executive Chef, Kengo has gained vast culinary expertise. Born in Japan, Kengo continued his career across Spain, Dubai, Thailand, Fiji, Moscow and the Maldives, where he worked in some of the world’s most prestigious hotels and resorts

Chef Kengo held most recently the position as Executive Chef at Six Senses Fiji, where he managed a team of 35 members and three different restaurants. With a passion for sustainability and health, he brings a holistic approach to culinary practices at The Nautilus.

“Bringing in his extensive knowledge and expertise, Kengo will take The Nautilus’s concept of Unscripted Dining to new heights. At The Nautilus we strive to deliver the highest quality to our guests. I am certain that with Kengo and his award-winning culinary team, The Nautilus will rise to new heights,” says Andre Miethig, General Manager of The Nautilus.

To start crafting your bespoke ultra-luxury experience at The Nautilus, visit https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/offers or contact us directly via hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or +960 660 00 00.